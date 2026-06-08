Celebrate America 250 in Washington, D.C. with Booking.com

Washington, D.C. is gearing up to celebrate its 250th birthday with a massive influx of travelers expected to descend upon the city for the America 250 events this July 4th weekend. Booking.com is offering a range of accommodations to suit every need and budget.

Washington , D.C. is gearing up to celebrate its 250th birthday with a massive influx of travelers expected to descend upon the city for the America 250 events this July 4th weekend.

The local tourism board has announced countless events in honor of the occasion, and those planning to visit the nation's capital are advised to book their hotel rooms now as rooms are selling out fast. Booking.com is offering a range of accommodations to suit every need and budget, from boutique hotels steps from the monuments to well-priced spots in neighborhoods like NoMa, Navy Yard, or Columbia Heights.

The National Mall will transform into the world's largest backyard barbecue from June 25 through July 10, with the Great American State Fair taking over the stretch between 4th and 14th Streets. On July 4 itself, the National Independence Day Parade will roll down Constitution Avenue in an expanded edition designed for the milestone, followed by the Salute to America fireworks show over the Mall, which organizers are billing as the largest pyrotechnic display in American history.

History enthusiasts may also want to stop by the National Archives on that day to witness a live reading of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the building. Whether you're a history buff with a deep-seated patriotic streak or you were already planning a visit to the city this summer, Booking.com makes it super easy to find the right place for your needs.

The site's map and filter tools make it easy to find exactly the right property for your needs and budget, and you can also search for non-negotiable amenities that make your trip extra comfortable, like free breakfast to lessen the drain on your bank account and an outdoor pool, because D.C. summers are not for the faint of heart. Free cancellation options are also worth checking given how far out many people are still booking, and Booking.com makes that information very clear.

The hotel situation is the one thing that doesn't have to be complicated thanks to Booking.com





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