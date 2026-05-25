Hollywood stars spent the Memorial Day Weekend in style with family barbecues and bikini photo ops. They shared their memories and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

Hollywood had fun celebrating Memorial Day Weekend in style with family barbecues and bikini photo ops. Sofia Vergara, Vanessa Hudgens, Gwyneth Paltrow, Blanca Blanco, Miles Teller, Jane Seymour and Coco Austin all spent time with their loved ones.

They took to Instagram to give fans a look at how fabulous the annual three-day weekend was for them. Mark Wahlberg posted the most heartfelt note as he shared an image of American flags at a cemetery: 'Deepest respect and gratitude to the men and women in uniform who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. We don’t know them all, but we owe them all. ❤️ #freedomisntfree.

' Chris Pratt also shared, 'Before we get into today’s festivities let’s take a moment of silence for all those we’ve lost. Let’s honor those who fought for us and our country today and everyday. Happy #MemorialDay everyone, God bless.





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Memorial Day Celebration Stars Tribute Freedom Sacrifice

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