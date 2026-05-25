Celebrating Son's 7th Birthday with a Pool Party

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash hosted a huge pool party to celebrate their son Rex's 7th birthday at Pickle Cottage, Essex. The former singer shared an array of snaps on Instagram that showed their pool filled with inflatables shaped like fruits, unicorns, and flamingos.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash hosted a huge pool party to celebrate son Rex 's 7th birthday as they transformed Pickle Cottage , in Essex , into a summer paradise.

The former singer, 36, shared an array of snaps on Instagram on Sunday that showed their pool filled with inflatables shaped like fruits, unicorns, and flamingos. Stacey did not hold back on the decorations, filling the garden area with foil balloons and a plastic mirrored photo backdrop. Rex and his siblings, Rose, four, and Belle, three, looked in great spirits in the sweet snaps as they splashed around in the pool.

Stacey's eldest children, Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 14, who she shares with ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham, did not appear to be in attendance. Rex shared his birthday celebrations with his pal Mila, who was turning 11.

The former singer, 36, shared an array of snaps on Instagram on Sunday that showed their pool filled with inflatables shaped like fruits, unicorns, and flamingos. Penning a tribute to her son in the caption, she commented: 'I cannot believe you're 7, Rex. Where did that time go? 7 wonderful years of you.

'Mila you're such a special lady. 11 oh my goodness, 11 going on 25. TO THE MOON AND BACK. Flocking to the comments, one fan said: 'Looks amazing. Family is everything and your relationship with your sister is awesome Love you guys, so real.

' 'Happy birthday, Rex and Mila. By the looks of it they have the most incredible day surrounded by the best people.

'For me this is what family is all about. You guys are the best.

' Stacey and Joe's marriage has become a talking point recently after it was revealed they are yet to formally register their union. Just hours after the revelation emerged, Stacey was photographed wearing her engagement ring but no wedding band. But a source told Daily Mail: ‘They have six kids. If you look back at when they actually got married, it was just like a whirlwind, baby after baby.

They just haven't got round to it yet.

' The party had come after filming for their family reality TV show was paused, with claims tensions at home had put the shooting schedule into a tailspin. Complete with pool inflatables shaped like fruits, unicorns, and flamingos, Rex and his siblings, Rose, four, and Belle, three, celebrated his big day.

The Daily Mail revealed the crew were booked back in December to start filming, but tensions at Pickle Cottage became increasingly difficult to manage behind the cameras, with an insider revealing 'there have been problems between Stacey and Joe.

' It resumed late last month and Stacey was spotted shooting scenes for Stacey & Joe at Scotts Tulip Farm in Brentwood, a stone's throw from her £1.2million home. The BBC announced it has given season three the green light and will continue to follow the couple's blended family as they go about their day-to-day lives. The popular show follows their lives at Pickle Cottage with their children





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Stacey Solomon Joe Swash Rex 7Th Birthday Pool Party Pickle Cottage Essex Inflatables Foil Balloons Plastic Mirrored Photo Backdrop Zachary Leighton Aaron Barnham Family Reality TV Show Tensions At Home Shooting Schedule BBC Season Three Pickle Cottage Children

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