Celebrations for Sir David Attenborough

Prince William applauded David Attenborough as he arrived at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate 100 Years On Planet Earth with a host of star-studded guests. Celebrities gathered to mark the veteran broadcaster's birthday milestone.

Prince William applauded David Attenborough as he arrived at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate 100 Years On Planet Earth with a host of star-studded guests .

Celebrities gathered to ring in the legendary broadcaster's birthday milestone with a special event, hosted by the BBC, in London. Stars such as Gillian Anderson, Benedict Cumberbatch, and King Charles and Queen Camilla teamed up with the BBC to secretly film an extraordinary tribute, aired during the special. Stars posed for photos on the blue carpet, looking chic.

The Royal Albert Hall website states that the live event, held on his birthday at London's Royal Albert Hall, will take audiences on a journey through a century of exploration and discovery in the natural world, seen through the prism of David's extraordinary life and features wildlife stories, live music from his programmes, and public figures and leading advocates for the natural world





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David Attenborough 100 Years On Planet Earth Royal Albert Hall Star-Studded Guests BBC Veteran Broadcaster Century Of Exploration And Discovery Frontline Of Natural History Storytelling

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