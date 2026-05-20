Celebrities and politicians celebrate Arsenal's Premier League victory after 22-year wait

Arsenal fan Sir Keir Starmer and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, along with several other well-known figures, took to social media to celebrate the Gunners' Premier League triumph after a 22-year wait.

Arsenal fan Sir Keir Starmer was thrilled to see his beloved team achieve a long-overdue victory, confirming the 22-year championship drought with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also expressed his happiness on Facebook, posting 'North London Forever'. Singer Jess Glynn shared multiple Instagram stories of her watching the match and celebrating at full-time, joined by other celebrities like Formula One star Sir Lewis Hamilton who tweeted 'COYG'. Presenter and journalist Piers Morgan hinted at the club's long wait for the title and shared his own posts and a selfie of himself grinning in an Arsenal shirt





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