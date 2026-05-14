Celebrities Back Spencer Pratt's LA Mayoral Campaign

David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee are doing 'the best' they can do raise money for Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral campaign as they become the latest celebrities to back his attempted ousting of incumbent Karen Bass. McPhee, 42, even serenaded the 42-year-old former reality TV star with her 76-year-old husband playing the keyboard at the event hosted in the backyard of the power couple's Brentwood mansion on Monday.

David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee are doing 'the best' they can do raise money for Spencer Pratt 's Los Angeles mayoral campaign as they become the latest celebrities to back his attempted ousting of incumbent Karen Bass .

McPhee, 42, even serenaded the 42-year-old former reality TV star with her 76-year-old husband playing the keyboard at the event hosted in the backyard of the power couple's Brentwood mansion on Monday. In one of the clips posted on Instagram by One America News Network anchor Alicia Summers, McPhee played off of Tina Turner hit The Best as she changed the lyrics including boasting that Pratt is 'better than Karen Bass and Nithya Raman,' who are his two main opponents in the LA mayoral election.

However, during one of the choruses, McPhee actually called Raman 'Cynthia' instead of Nithya and reacted to her mistake by saying 'I called her Cynthia' to which Pratt shrugged. Foster and McPhee had a star-studded guest list at the 'Spencer Pratt for Mayor' fundraiser including Hollywood megaproducer Brian Grazer.

The admiration seems mutual between Pratt and legendary composer Foster as the former reality star recalled in his recently released memoir - The Guy You Loved to Hate - frequently watching the musician perform while growing up as he called him the GOAT AKA greatest of all-time. Voters are just weeks away from casting their ballots on June 2, and Pratt appears to have timed his campaign blitz just in time, with his odds more than doubling in the past month





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Karen Bass Nithya Raman David Foster Katharine Mcphee Brian Grazer Spencer Pratt For Mayor Fundraiser Karen Bass's Tenure As Mayor LA Wildfires LA Mayoral Race Karen Bass's Tenure As Mayor LA Wildfires LA Mayoral Race

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Matthews Ignored Former Flame Millie Mackintosh at BaftasSpencer Matthews, who attended the TV Baftas with his pregnant wife, Vogue Williams, snubbed his former Made in Chelsea co-star, Millie Mackintosh. This raised eyebrows as Spencer and Millie were best man and maid of honor at each other's weddings in the past. The source revealed this is just one of Spencer's recent changes, distancing himself from his friends from the show.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Sees Surge in LA Mayoral Race Following Strong Debate PerformanceFormer reality star Spencer Pratt gains momentum in the Los Angeles mayoral race, overtaking Nithya Raman in prediction markets after a viral debate performance.

Read more »

Lady Kitty Spencer is dripping in giant bridal jewels from billionaire husband for friend's weddingPrincess Diana's model niece Lady Kitty Spencer was spotted hiding in her friend's wedding photos in an ethereal silk dress, which she teamed with jewellery from her wedding with billionaire Michael Lewis in 2021.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Defends Luxury Hotel Stay Amid Surge in Los Angeles Mayoral RaceMayoral candidate Spencer Pratt responds to claims about his residence at Hotel Bel-Air and clashes with political opponents over his rising popularity and policy stances.

Read more »