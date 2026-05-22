Celebrities Flock to Mexico for Stem Cell Treatments, Turning to Unapproved Treatments Amid FDA Regulations

Stem cell treatments have gained attention and popularity among celebrities and the rich and famous due to their unavailability in the US. These procedures can cost tens of thousands of dollars and are branded as 'regenerative medicine,' offering anti-aging benefits and pain relief for celebrities like Mario Lopez, Kim, Khloe, Rachel Uchitel, and Bryan Johnson. This trend shows that celebrities are willing to think outside the box and seek alternative treatments due to strict FDA regulations and rising concerns.

Celebrities like the Kardashian s and Bryan Johnson are turning to stem cell treatments in Mexico due to their unavailability in the United States. Mario Lopez recently underwent stem cell therapy at a clinic in Cabo San Lucas, while other celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Rachel Uchitel have flown to Panama for stem cell treatments .

These treatments, although still banned in the US, are becoming increasingly popular among the rich and famous. Celebrities like Lopez, Kim, Khloe, Rachel Uchitel, and Bryan Johnson are getting these treatments for muscle and joint pain, pain relief, and even anti-aging benefits





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Stem Cell Treatments Regenerative Medicine Celebrities Treatment Ban Kardashian Bryan Johnson Mario Lopez Stem Cell Therapy

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