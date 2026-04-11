Celebrities Flock to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov Fight

Maya Jama, Ronnie Wood, Gary Lineker, and Tyson Fury's wife and daughter were among the star-studded guests at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Tyson Fury's fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov. The event marked a significant moment in Fury's career, with this fight being the first of three that will shape his final chapter in professional boxing.

Maya Jama and Ronnie Wood, along with a host of other celebrities, graced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to witness Tyson Fury 's highly anticipated fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov . The atmosphere was electric as guests arrived, dressed in their finest attire. Maya Jama, known for her vibrant style, was seen sporting a striking white fur skirt paired with a sleek leather jacket, radiating confidence and style.

Following closely behind was the legendary English musician Ronnie Wood, appearing to be in excellent spirits for the event. The presence of these prominent figures underscored the significance of the boxing match, drawing attention from various spheres of entertainment and media. Former footballer and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker also joined the crowd, adding to the star-studded guest list. Tyson Fury's wife, Paris, and their daughter, Venezuela, also made a glamorous appearance, contributing to the evening's allure. The event marked a crucial moment in Fury's career, with this fight being the first of three that will shape his final chapter in professional boxing.\Paris Fury was a vision in a stunning, heavily beaded gown with cut-out sections, complemented by gold stiletto heels and an elegant updo. Her daughter, Venezuela, captivated onlookers with a dazzling sequined dress, nude heels, and a glittering necklace. The event was not only a sporting spectacle but also a family affair, as Venezuela was accompanied by her fiancé, Noah Price, following her recent hen do. This return to the ring for Fury, at the age of 37, has garnered mixed reactions, especially from his closest family members. After 16 months away from professional boxing, Fury framed his comeback not as a cautious re-entry, but as a violent reassertion. During the press conference, he adopted the narrative of the hunter, emphasizing his intention to dominate the fight. Should Fury overcome Makhmudov, his next challenge will be against Anthony Joshua, another highly anticipated match in the boxing world. The evening at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium promised an unforgettable experience for both the fighters and the attendees.\The anticipation surrounding Fury's fights, especially the potential clash with Anthony Joshua, has been building for years, with various negotiations, announcements, and setbacks marking the path. In 2021, the fight came close to happening before arbitration mandated a third bout with Deontay Wilder. The proposed fight between Fury and Joshua had been discussed for a decade, with contracts drafted and dates floated. Fury's career has had its own twists and turns, often marked by his pronouncements of retirement, only to return to the ring. The narrative around Fury often includes his struggles with the emotional and physical strain of professional fighting. The final act, in Fury's mind, is Oleksandr Usyk. Their rivalry has already defined a generation. In two fights, Usyk emerged victorious both times - outboxing, outthinking, and ultimately outlasting Fury. Yet Fury has never accepted those defeats. This fight against Makhmudov is seen as a crucial step towards potentially securing a future bout against either Joshua or Usyk. The fight against Makhmudov, therefore, served as a highly anticipated prelude to what could be the final chapters in Fury's illustrious career





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tyson Fury Arslanbek Makhmudov Boxing Celebrities Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua this year, says Spencer Brown, promoter of comeback bout against Arslankbek MakhmudovTyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua this year, manager Spencer Brown tells Sky Sports.

Read more »

Fury vs. Makhmudov: A Clash of Titans at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumTyson Fury returns to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in a fight that pits the English Catholic against the Russian Muslim. Fury eyes a third world title and seeks to solidify his legacy.

Read more »

Fury vs Makhmudov: British heavyweight Tyson Fury looks leans and sharp at weigh-inTyson Fury says he took his undefeated record 'for granted' as he appeared lean and sharp at the weigh-in for Saturday's bout with Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Read more »

John Fury reaches final decision on attending Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek MakhmudovJohn Fury has made up his mind. 👀

Read more »

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua date and location 'leaked' by promoter before announcementA boxing promoter has spoken about a possible fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

Read more »

Tyson Fury pays heartfelt tribute to Ricky Hatton in unique gesture for fightTyson Fury is coming out of retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Read more »