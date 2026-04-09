Celebrities Gather to Mourn the Loss of Producer Robert Fox at Funeral

A host of stars, including Gillian Anderson, Nigella Lawson, and Vanessa Redgrave, attended the funeral of renowned film and theatre producer Robert Fox in Fulham. Fox, who passed away from prostate cancer at the age of 73, was known for his contributions to the industry and his influence on the hit Netflix drama *The Crown*.

The world of entertainment came together to mourn the loss of Robert Fox , a celebrated film and theatrical producer, at a funeral held at All Saints Church in Fulham. The service, attended by approximately 300 guests, brought together prominent figures from the Fox and Redgrave dynasties, as well as a constellation of stars from the film, television, and theatre industries.

Fox, who passed away on March 20th at the age of 73 from prostate cancer, was lauded for his significant contributions to the performing arts, including inspiring the hit Netflix drama *The Crown*. His wife, Fiona Golfar, shared that he passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, fulfilling his final wishes. The funeral was a testament to his influence and the high regard in which he was held by his peers and friends.\The service was attended by a galaxy of stars, highlighting the breadth of Fox's professional and personal connections. Celebrities such as Gillian Anderson, Nigella Lawson, Bill Nighy, and Vanessa Redgrave, along with her daughter Joely Richardson, were among the mourners. Freddie Fox, Robert's nephew, was seen arriving, and other notable attendees included Richard Ayoade and Lydia Fox, Tania Bryer, Andy Harries, Frank Marshall, Matthew Byam Shaw, Rose Uniacke, and Rosie Fellner. Fox's legacy extends beyond his immediate family; he was a key figure in the careers of many actors and a driving force behind numerous successful productions. His work spanned both film and theatre, producing or co-producing over 50 productions through his company, Robert Fox Ltd. His notable successes include the play *The Audience*, starring Helen Mirren, and productions such as *Chess* and *Lazarus*. The range of attendees at the funeral, from actors to producers, reflected his influence across the entertainment landscape.\Robert Fox's impact on the industry was profound, with many attributing their success and best work to his guidance and support. Bill Nighy, with whom Fox had a long-standing professional relationship, was among those who credited Fox for enabling him to do his best work. The presence of so many figures from various sectors of the entertainment world underscored the respect and admiration Fox earned throughout his career. His death marks the end of an era for British theatre and film, but his contributions and legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of producers and artists. The elegance and care with which the funeral was planned, mirroring Fox's own approach to his productions, served as a final tribute to his remarkable life and career. The gathering at All Saints Church was not just a farewell, but a celebration of a life dedicated to the art of storytelling and the nurturing of talent





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Robert Fox Funeral Gillian Anderson Nigella Lawson Vanessa Redgrave The Crown Film Producer Theatre Producer Celebrity Obituary

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