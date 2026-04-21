Celebrities Join Forces to Urge UK Parliament to Raise Social Media Age Limit to 16

Pop star Cheryl and Lauren Silverman lead a public campaign pressuring the UK government to ban social media for children under 16, citing grave concerns over mental health and digital safety.

Cheryl , the acclaimed singer and Girls Aloud star, has stepped back into the public eye to champion a critical legislative movement. In a heartfelt and candid video shared via Instagram, the 42-year-old mother voiced her unwavering support for the Raise The Age campaign. This initiative aims to compel the UK government to officially raise the minimum age requirement for social media access to 16.

As the mother of eight-year-old Bear, whom she shares with the late Liam Payne, Cheryl expressed deep personal concerns regarding the mental health impacts of digital platforms on the younger generation. She argued passionately that children are currently being subjected to environments that are inherently addictive, emotionally destructive, and psychologically harmful, noting that the status quo is failing to provide the necessary protection for our most vulnerable youth. During her appeal, Cheryl highlighted the tragic reality that some children have gone to the extreme length of taking their own lives due to pressures linked to these online platforms. She emphasized that there is no logical defense for exposing youngsters to such risks without any meaningful benefit. By urging her followers to contact their local Members of Parliament, she is pushing for a decisive vote in the House of Commons. Cheryl believes that by taking this bold stand now, the government can secure a safer future for children, stating confidently that the next generation will ultimately thank us for having the courage to implement these restrictions. Her intervention comes at a pivotal time, as the legislative body prepares to vote on whether to ban social media usage for those under 16, a move that could reshape the digital landscape of the nation. Parallel to Cheryl’s advocacy, high-profile figures such as Lauren Silverman have shared their own struggles regarding digital parenting. Silverman, partner to Simon Cowell, recently revealed the challenges of managing her 12-year-old son Eric’s access to technology. Despite a household culture where Simon has famously abstained from owning a mobile phone for eight years to improve his well-being, the realities of modern social connectivity made the avoidance of screens increasingly difficult. After discovering Eric using Snapchat secretly, Silverman and Cowell pivoted their approach, opting for a restrictive policy that allows Eric a phone only for basic communication, such as texting and WhatsApp, while strictly banning any form of social media interaction. Silverman, who has joined forces with activists like Ellen Roome—a mother who tragically lost her son to social media-related harms—is now a vocal proponent of legislative reform. She warns that the UK must act immediately to close these loopholes, as current regulations are failing to keep pace with the rapid dangers posed by the digital world. The collective voices of these public figures signify a growing consensus that the era of unfettered access for minors must come to an end to protect the mental health and safety of children across the country





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Media Cheryl Lauren Silverman Raise The Age Child Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Erling Haaland forces Sky Sports into apology for X-rated outburst after Man City beat ArsenalErling Haaland was interviewed by Sky Sports after Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to close the gap on the Premier League leaders

Read more »

Trump says US forces 'blew a hole' in Iranian ship near Strait of HormuzTehran has reportedly rejected a second round of peace talks with the US

Read more »

Iran warns it will 'soon retaliate' after US forces seize tanker near Strait of HormuzIran has warned it will 'soon retaliate' after the US Marine seized one of its ships along the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Glasgow university staff set to join 24-hour strike in escalating row over payThe latest strike comes just two weeks after industrial action at three Scottish universities, and supporters will also rally in Buchanan Street on Friday.

Read more »

Police reveal search location for missing man believed to be in ChorleyPolice are continuing to urge people to call 999 if they see missing Dwayne

Read more »

Wigan MPs urge council to reject plans for 1,500 new homes in LeighDetailed plans for the North Leigh Park development are currently under consideration

Read more »