Celebrities Strip Down for Racy Ads

The news text discusses how celebrities are increasingly baring all for racy ads, with some models showing very little to the imagination. It highlights the controversial clothing choices of some celebrities and their willingness to flash flesh for promotional purposes.

Celebrities are increasingly baring all for racy ads , with some models showing very little to the imagination. For instance, a Victoria's Secret star wore only a black thong in an advert, while another actress posed with only her legs crossed and knees covering her modesty.

Dakota Johnson, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, posed in a denim and underwear campaign, while Jennifer Lopez promoted her booty cream in a racy shoot. Kim Kardashian, known for her fashion and beauty empire, has also flashed flesh in various campaigns. Gigi Hadid, a model, posed nude for a brand, and Gemma Atkinson, an actress, posed for PETA's campaign against fur. Madonna, a singer, posed nude for a Nikon camera to promote a device





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Celebrities Racy Ads Fashion Beauty Promotional Purposes Controversial Clothing Choices

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