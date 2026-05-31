Celebrity antiques dealer blames Sadiq Khan for 'scandalous' failure to tackle violent crime

Celebrity antiques dealer Ian Towning has closed his London emporium after over 50 years of trading, blaming Sadiq Khan for a 'scandalous' failure to tackle rising levels of violent crime.

Celebrity antiques dealer Ian Towning has closed his London emporium after over 50 years of trading, blaming Sadiq Khan for a 'scandalous' failure to tackle rising levels of violent crime .

Towning, who has appeared on Dickinson's Real Deal and Channel 4's Posh Pawn, said the London mayor had 'royally let us down' after his Chelsea store was targeted in two armed robberies in recent years. The store was robbed in 2024, with Towning being left bloodied and his security guard injured. The raid resulted in the theft of up to £365,000 of jewellery.

Towning, 78, also said an increase in shoplifting and fraud had ultimately led to him reaching 'breaking point'. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday after closing the premises, he vowed not to come back to the capital because the violence was getting 'bigger and bigger'.

'I think Sadiq Khan has been a disaster for London,' Mr Towning said. 'Where are the police patrolling the streets? This is the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Well, I can tell you, our so-called Mayor has royally let us down.

'All he cares about is bike lanes and when someone gets stabbed and murdered he wants to give money for more youth clubs. It's scandalous. He's a joke.

' Towning, who was brought up in Lucknow, India, has appeared regularly as an antiques and jewellery expert on several television shows, and has run the Bourbon-Hanby emporium, an arcade off the King's Road in Chelsea, with his husband Les Barrett since 1997, but has been selling treasures at the Chelsea Antiques Market since the 1970s. He added that, because Mr Khan also came from Lucknow, he had initially thought he would be 'good news' for London.

However, he said he was left feeling 'crying and having flashbacks' after the attack, and 'I couldn't sleep.

' Towning has not turned his back entirely on the career he loves, saying 'I am not going to let violent, greedy criminals win the day. 'And I am still hoping for the days when we will be safe to walk down Chelsea's King's Road again.





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Ian Towning Sadiq Khan London Violent Crime Antiques Dealer Chelsea Robbery

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