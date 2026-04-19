Celebrity Apprentice Lineup Revealed: 12 Stars Battle for Charity

Lord Sugar is set to welcome 12 well-known personalities to the boardroom for the first full series of Celebrity Apprentice. The celebrities will undertake a series of demanding business challenges over six weeks, vying for a substantial £100,000 prize to be donated to their chosen charities. The competition promises to be intense, with Lord Sugar vowing no easy rides for the famous contestants.

The highly anticipated lineup for The Celebrity Apprentice has finally been unveiled, featuring 12 eager stars ready to go head-to-head and impress the formidable Lord Sugar in the iconic boardroom. This marks a significant return for the popular format, which has previously seen shorter specials and spin-offs, but this is the first full six-part series where celebrities will compete for a substantial £100,000 prize fund to be awarded to their chosen charities.

Among the notable contestants stepping into the competitive arena are chart-topping singer Alexandra Burke, seasoned broadcaster Kay Burley, and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller. Adding to the diverse cast is Toni Laites, who will be entering the boardroom following her success in the Love Island villa. The full roster of celebrities hoping to showcase their business acumen and secure victory for a good cause includes presenter Gethin Jones, dancer Jordan Banjo, actress Maddie Grace Jepson, TikTok sensation Max Balegde, former Gladiator Sheli McCoy, UK garage legend DJ Spoony, BBC presenter Richie Anderson, and comedian Laura Smyth.

Lord Sugar himself has cautioned viewers to prepare for an exhilarating ride, emphasizing that despite their celebrity status, the contestants will face rigorous challenges. Lord Sugar has made it clear that this series will be unlike any previous iteration. He stated, We've not done anything like this before, and it'll be entertaining to see these 12 celebrities being put through six weeks of some brilliant business challenges. He further elaborated, But just because they're celebrities, it doesn't mean they're going to get an easy ride, especially when there's £100,000 at stake for their chosen charity.

Paul Broadbent, Director of Programmes at Naked, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the caliber of the cast and the extended format: We've a brilliant cast of familiar faces entering our brand-new boardroom, and with a full six-episode series, viewers will get many opportunities to see the celebrities as they've never before, battling to show off their business acumen for a massive charity prize. Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, added to the anticipation, noting that the show aims to amplify the pressure: This brand-new full-length series of The Celebrity Apprentice takes everything audiences love about the format and turns the pressure right up. This year's celebrities arrive with strong reputations - but in the boardroom, status counts for nothing. They'll be tested on leadership, teamwork and commercial instinct, and only those who can truly deliver will make it through. It's bold, unpredictable and hugely entertaining - and viewers are in for a brilliant ride.

Adding to the drama, the iconic Apprentice boardroom has been relocated to a prestigious London city skyscraper, promising a more imposing setting for the intense grilling the celebrities will endure. Filming commenced on Saturday for this highly anticipated spin-off, with expectations that the show will grace television screens later this year. This launch follows the conclusion of the main Apprentice series, where Karishma Vijay was crowned the winner, securing a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar for her beauty brand, Kishkin Skin, after a tense final against Pascha Myhill.

Karishma, the 21st winner of the long-running show, spoke of her gratitude and how the opportunity has transformed her life after reaching a personal low. Her victory is seen as a significant moment, with her being the daughter of an immigrant, aiming to challenge industry norms and promote fairer opportunities, particularly for those overlooked by traditional beauty standards. The show's history is rich with successful investments, ranging from food businesses to recruitment firms and cosmetic clinics, showcasing the real-world impact of Lord Sugar's backing.

Alexandra Burke's participation suggests a strong intent to leverage her business awareness, while Kay Burley's entry, following her departure from Sky News in February 2025, adds another layer of seasoned professional presence. Toni Laites’ transition from the Love Island villa to the business world highlights the varied pathways celebrities are taking into this challenging format. The previous finale saw Karishma impressing with a dynamic pitch, ultimately securing Lord Sugar's investment after demonstrating strong commercial instinct and strategic thinking throughout the series.





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