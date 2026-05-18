Celebrity Charges at the Chelsea Flower Show

A roundup of the most stylish celebrity attendees at day one of the Chelsea Flower Show in London, including Vogue Williams, Spencer Matthews, Dianne Buswell, Kate Garraway, Myleene Klass, and others.

Pregnant Vogue Williams displayed her baby bump as she and Spencer Matthews led the celebrity charge at day one of the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

The TV presenter, 40, wore a pink strapless dress for the event held in London as she posed for the cameras and accessorised with a chic white bag. By her side former Made In Chelsea star Spencer, 37, looked dapper in a navy suit jacket and jeans.

Meanwhile Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, 37, and her partner Joe Sugg attended with their baby. Other stars attending included Kate Garraway who wore a blue flower patterned suit and trainers. Myleene Klass, 48, meanwhile turned heads in a floaty pink maxi dress and added a beige jacket to the look





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