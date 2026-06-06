Celebrity Chef Tom Colicchio's Flagship Restaurant Craft to Close After 25 Years

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio's flagship restaurant Craft is set to close its doors on June 27 after 25 years of service. The restaurant, located in the Flatiron district, has been a beloved institution in the culinary world, with a focus on seasonal dishes featuring locally-sourced ingredients and a stunning design that has been widely praised. However, rising rents and expenses have made it difficult for the restaurant to stay afloat, and Colicchio has announced that he will be closing the restaurant to focus on other ventures.

Foodies are mourning the closure of celebrity chef Tom Colicchio 's flagship New York City restaurant, Craft , after a quarter-century of service. The restaurant, located in the Flatiron district, will shut its doors on June 27, with Colicchio citing rising rents and expenses as the reason for its demise.

Despite being a beloved institution in the culinary world, Craft's menu, which focuses on seasonal dishes featuring locally-sourced ingredients, has struggled to adapt to changing tastes and consumer habits. Colicchio, who is also a head judge on the popular cooking competition show Top Chef, announced the closure in a statement on Instagram, thanking his customers and staff for their support over the years.

The restaurant's stunning design, which features an 80-foot long room with a steel and bronze wine vault and a curved Brazilian walnut and leather-paneled wall, has been widely praised. However, Colicchio has said that he is struggling to pay the restaurant's lease in a neighborhood that has become increasingly expensive.

As a result, Craft will offer 50 percent off all wines for the remainder of June, with Colicchio describing the closure as a 'month-long party.

' Despite the closure of Craft, Colicchio will still own and operate several other restaurants, including Temple Court and the Bar Room in the Beekman Hotel downtown and Craftsteak in Las Vegas. He will also continue to serve as a head judge on Top Chef, which is airing its 23rd season.

The closure of Craft marks the end of an era for the culinary world, with foodies and fans of the restaurant taking to social media to express their sadness and gratitude for the years of service that the restaurant provided. Many have praised Colicchio's commitment to using locally-sourced ingredients and his focus on creating a unique and connected dining experience. Others have praised the restaurant's design and the way that it has brought people together.

However, the closure of Craft also highlights the challenges that many restaurants face in today's fast-paced and competitive culinary world. As the restaurant industry continues to evolve and change, it will be interesting to see how Colicchio and other chefs adapt and innovate in response to these challenges. The closure of Craft is a reminder that even the most beloved and iconic restaurants can struggle to survive in a rapidly changing world





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Tom Colicchio Craft Restaurant Closure New York City Culinary World Foodies Seasonal Dishes Locally-Sourced Ingredients Stunning Design Celebrity Chef Top Chef

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