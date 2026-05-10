Celebrity couple split after 23 years of marriage

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, a celebrity couple, announced their split after 23 years of marriage. They had been head over heels in love but realized they wanted different things and to lead different lives from each other.

Just a few days after Vernon Kay popped the question to Tess Daly at her parents’ modest home, they were bursting to share their happy news.

They called the gossip columnists at a red-top newspaper to give them the exclusive story that, just a year after they met at a festive BBC party, they were going to get married. However, fast forward 24 years, and the message that popped up on my phone on Friday just after 6pm was not one of happy news.

It was a message to tell me that Tess, 57, and Vernon, 52, had just announced that they had split almost 23 years after they married





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Split Marriage Age Difference

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Tess Daly And Vernon Kay Announce Split After 22 Years Of MarriageDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce split after 23 years of marriage in joint statementTess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced their split after 23 years of marriage, with the pair sharing the shock news in a joint statement

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Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce shock split after 23 years of marriageTess Daly and Vernon Kay have stunned fans by announcing that, after 23 years of marriage, they are divorcing.

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