Celebrity Courtside Fashion Costs Thousands of Dollars

The article discusses the astronomical ticket prices for the New York Knicks game and the extravagant fashion choices of celebrities attending the event.

On Wednesday night, the hottest ticket in town was courtside at Madison Square Garden , as the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a historic comeback - with just one more win needed to be crowned this year's NBA champs.

Celebrities from all over came to see the big game, including Taylor Swift, the Haim sisters and, of course, superfans Timothee Chalamet and his good luck charm girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. But while the astronomical ticket prices were the talk of the town, with seats going for tens of thousands of dollars, what could have been even more expensive was the eye-watering costs of the celebrity courtside fashion. Per the Daily Mail's tally, celebrities wore ensembles worth thousands of dollars each





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New York Knicks NBA Madison Square Garden Taylor Swift Haim Sisters Timothee Chalamet Kylie Jenner Chrome Hearts Levi's The Row Sacha Leather Thong Sandals Karl-Anthony Towns Jordyn Woods Levi's Custom Embroidery Chrome Hearts Cross Knicks Blue And Orange Denim Jackets Leather Pants Jeans With Slits In The Thigh Black Versace Heels With Gold Chains Around Th Black Leather Bucket Bag By Dior Dior's Small D-Motion Bag Versace Shoes Vestiaire Collective The Realreal The Rhode Beauty Founder Jake Shane Tate Mcrae Levi's Custom Embroidery Chrome Hearts Cross Knicks Blue And Orange Denim Jackets Leather Pants Jeans With Slits In The Thigh Black Versace Heels With Gold Chains Around Th Black Leather Bucket Bag By Dior Dior's Small D-Motion Bag Versace Shoes Vestiaire Collective The Realreal The Rhode Beauty Founder Jake Shane Tate Mcrae

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