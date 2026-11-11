Celebrity Critics and Allegations Surface Amid Russell Brand and David Walliams Scandals

The latest allegations against Russell Brand and David Walliams have surfaced, with several celebrities speaking out against the comedians in the past.

Celebrities who knew Russell Brand and David Walliams at the height of their fame are now speaking out against the comedians, following the latest allegations against them.

Comedians and Celebrities Express Concerns

Katy Perry, Brand's ex-wife, had predicted that her former spouse would end up in jail, citing controlling behavior. Dannii Minogue previously called Brand a 'vile predator' who wouldn't take no for an answer. Comedian Katherine Ryan also attempted to raise concerns about Brand, while Bob Geldof confronted him over comments about his daughter.

Also read Jonathan Ross says he was horrified by David Walliams allegations and Russell Brand crimes

Other comedians, including Sean Lock and Lucy Beaumont, have also expressed their discontent with the behavior of Brand and Walliams. Lock openly admitted that he hated Brand, and Beaumont previously raised concerns about Walliams when she spoke about being told he was hosting teenage girls in his dressing room.

However, some celebrities, including Jonathan Ross, Scott Mills, and Alan Carr, made light of Walliams's behavior towards women in the past.

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Recent Allegations Against Walliams and Brand

Yesterday, Walliams was accused of sexual misconduct and abusing his power to groom teenagers as young as 15. This comes just one day after Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for rape and sexual assault.

The allegations against both comedians have sparked a wave of criticism and concern from their former friends and colleagues. Their antics have led to some uncomfortable confrontations in the past, with Bob Geldof famously calling Brand a 'c***' on stage 20 years ago.

Brand took back the microphone to congratulate Geldof, but the tension was palpable. Their disagreement has been viewed several times since, and the audience seemed shocked at the time.

Dark Moments and Failed Warnings

Lily Allen has also spoken out about a dark moment on TV when Russell Brand jokingly asked comedian Noel Fielding if they were rapists in front of her. Allen described it as 'really horrendous', but remained silent at the time due to the 'culture' at the time.

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Other incidents, including a heated discussion between Brand and Bob Geldof's daughters, have shown that some people have been trying to raise concerns about the comedians for years.