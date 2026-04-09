Celebrity Encounters and Fashion Faux Pas: Royal Variety, Trinny vs Susannah, and More

This news piece covers a variety of celebrity happenings, including Paloma Faith's awkward encounter with royalty, a fashion disagreement between Trinny and Susannah, Gary Numan's financial struggles, Delta Goodrem's rumored Strictly Come Dancing appearance, and King Charles's plans for Sandringham, and Frances Barber's opinion on weight loss drugs.

Pop star Paloma Faith shared an embarrassing encounter with the Princess of Wales during the 2023 Royal Variety Performance , revealing she used a disabled friend as an excuse to end the conversation. Faith, 44, known for her music, found herself in a lineup with Prince William and Catherine. Deciding to discuss Catherine's post-partum weight loss, a seemingly inappropriate topic, Faith quickly realized her mistake.

Seeking an escape from the potentially awkward situation, she enlisted the help of comedian Rosie Jones, who has ataxic cerebral palsy. Faith confessed that she asked Jones if they could leave, using Jones' disability as a reason to depart. Faith later expressed on her podcast that Jones 'helped me in a very non-PC way by allowing me to abuse and use her disability to get myself out of a potentially uncomfortable situation with some Royal Family members.' Despite the awkward interaction, Catherine seemingly didn't take offense, as Faith was invited to perform at the Together at Christmas carol service the following year. \In other news, the former 'What Not To Wear' duo, Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine, are experiencing a fashion disagreement. Trinny, 62, faced criticism from Susannah, 63, after showcasing her new barrel jeans online. Trinny defended the high-rise, balloon-shaped style, explaining how to wear them effectively. However, Susannah bluntly disagreed, labeling the jeans 'hideous.' Meanwhile, singer Gary Numan, 68, known for hits like 'Cars,' revealed his precarious financial situation. Despite selling millions of records, Numan admits to regularly struggling financially, often needing financial assistance from his 89-year-old father, Tony. Numan attributes his money troubles to his wife, Gemma, and their lifestyle. He describes a cycle of financial ups and downs, leading to reliance on his father for support, even in his later years. \Additionally, there are reports that Neighbours star Delta Goodrem, 41, is expected to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing. A source in Australia claims it's 'all but a done deal,' suggesting producers have been trying to secure Goodrem for years. Goodrem, a former girlfriend of pop singers Nick Jonas and Brian McFadden, is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and is also expected to represent Australia at Eurovision next month. In royal news, King Charles may be devising a plan to help with his brother, Andrew's move to Sandringham. He's launching £150-a-head private tours of the Norfolk estate. Finally, actress Frances Barber expresses disapproval of weight-loss drugs, such as Ozempic, claiming they don't have a positive effect on the appearance of those who use them, suggesting they may even make them appear older and drawn. These are just some of the latest entertainment and lifestyle updates





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paloma Faith Princess Of Wales Royal Variety Performance Trinny Woodall Susannah Constantine Gary Numan Delta Goodrem Strictly Come Dancing King Charles Frances Barber

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm A Celebrity fans issue same complaint over Gemma Collins appearanceI'm A Celebrity South Africa viewers were left frustrated after Gemma Collins and Craig Charles appeared only briefly at the end of the first episode.

Read more »

Adam Thomas sparks concern among I'm A Celebrity South Africa fans 'must be hard'I'm A Celebrity... South Africa viewers expressed concern for Adam Thomas during the launch show for the ITV series

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity South Africa fans brand Beverley Callard their 'winner' as potential feud emergesThe Coronation Street icon made a big impression on the ITV reality show

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity viewers reel 'enough is enough' as star 'disappears' from showITV viewers saw some familiar faces head back into the jungle as I'm A Celebrity South Africa returned to screens.

Read more »

Kate Ferdinand's Portugal Getaway: Bikini-Clad Relaxation and Shark Encounters After Dubai ExitKate Ferdinand and Rio Ferdinand are enjoying a relaxing holiday in Portugal after leaving Dubai. The former TOWIE star showcased her figure in a bikini, and the family is enjoying quality time together. They also faced their fears swimming with sharks.

Read more »

Royal Encounters, Fashion Fails and Financial Woes: A Roundup of Celebrity NewsThis news article covers a range of celebrity news, including Paloma Faith's awkward encounter with the Princess of Wales, Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine's fashion clash, Gary Numan's financial struggles, Delta Goodrem's potential Strictly Come Dancing appearance, King Charles's Sandringham tours, and Frances Barber's opinion on weight-loss drugs.

Read more »