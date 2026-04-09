Celebrity Ex On The Beach Star Quits After Humiliating Dare; Jedward's Spoiler Ruins Series

Drama unfolds on Celebrity Ex On The Beach as Freddie Powell threatens to quit after a kissing dare. Jedward star John Grimes spoils his storyline by revealing his relationship status on Instagram, angering show bosses.

The latest series of Celebrity Ex On The Beach on Paramount+ is already stirring up drama, with one star threatening to quit after a kissing dare went awry. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, saw Freddie Powell visibly upset during a game of dares. The pressure of the game, particularly Helen Flanagan 's suggestion that Izzy Fairthorne kiss either Freddie or her ex Rogan O'Connor, proved too much.

Freddie, who had previously shown interest in Izzy, broke down in tears and declared his intention to leave the show. He expressed feeling 'stupid' and unable to handle the emotional intensity, stating 'I'm done!'. Rogan O'Connor, observing the situation, commented on Izzy's potential choice, while Izzy herself admitted to feeling bad about Freddie's reaction. The incident highlights the emotional toll the show can take on its participants, showcasing the complexities of navigating past relationships and public scrutiny.\Adding to the turmoil, Jedward's John Grimes has inadvertently caused significant headaches for the show's producers. John, starring in the new series, prematurely revealed his storyline by publicly confirming his rekindled relationship with ex-girlfriend Sarah Carragher on Instagram. Despite the show's efforts to maintain an element of mystery regarding the contestants' relationship outcomes, John's post, featuring photos of the couple at the show's launch party, essentially spoiled the narrative arc for viewers. This act, described by a source as 'terrible timing,' has angered the show's bosses, as it undermines the suspense and the intrigue meant to draw in viewers. The show's premise hinges on the surprise reunions and potential romantic entanglements of the cast, and John's disclosure has stripped away that anticipation. The Daily Mail contacted both Ex On The Beach and John's representatives for comment regarding the situation. \Before the series premiere, John discussed his experience on the show with the Daily Mail, revealing that it helped him and Sarah 'deal with love life regrets'. He explained that reuniting with Sarah on the show was a 'really good feeling' and that they'd always maintained a positive relationship even after their initial breakup. John expressed the perspective that the experience allowed them to approach their relationship differently. He acknowledged the classic sentiment of not fully appreciating something until it's gone and noted that Sarah's presence on the show demonstrated her dedication to the relationship. He jokingly described himself as a 'keeper' and suggested that participating in the show allowed him to reassess his past relationship choices and the chance to approach them differently this time. The show's premise, bringing together former flames, has clearly opened up emotional wounds and re-ignited old feelings for several cast members, making for compelling and potentially explosive television





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