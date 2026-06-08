Celebrity Fashion Turns Monaco Grand Prix into Fashion Fête

The Monaco Grand Prix saw stars like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kelly Piquet, Cynthia Erivo and others showcasing a spectrum of styles, with some outfits impressing and others sparking criticism, while the event highlighted the blend of sport and celebrity culture.

The Monaco Formula One Grand Prix returned to its glittering blend of speed and celebrity over the weekend, as a parade of Hollywood A‑listers, social media stars and high‑profile couples lined the pits of the Circuit de Monaco.

While the race itself was intrinsically a sporting spectacle, the event that unfolded outside the paddocks was a runway of glamour, with some outfits earning applause and others inciting polite criticism. In the midst of the Monaco glitter, the Kardashian sisters made the headlines. Kim, iconic for her reality‑TV empire, dazzled in a daring backless cream gown that hugged her silhouette, paired with sky‑high stilettos that added a touch of runway drama to the famed Monte Carlo streets.

Beside her, Khloe chose a more understated vibe, wearing a lace‑trimmed slip dress accompanied by a crisp white waistcoat. The pair were seen escorting their entourage to the stands, and it became clear that their presence was as much about fashion as it was about supporting Lewis Hamilton, whose relationship with Kim has become a trending narrative.

Gaming into their public romance, Hamilton was spotted alongside Kim's four children from a previous marriage, a moment that added another layer to the weekend's narrative. Meanwhile, other celebrities chose outfits that were either more daring or far more subdued, creating a spectrum of styles and public reactions.

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, daughter of former F1 champion Nelson Piquet, turned heads in an eye‑catching jacket that boasted pom‑pom trim, a playful nod to one of her heritage's most recognizable icons. At the same time, pop star Cynthia Erivo took a bold route, opting for a crimson leather pair of trousers alongside an open denim shirt that revealed a white tee beneath - a contrast that sparked debate about the appropriateness of such a bold fashion statement for a sporting event.

The night, however, wasn't all radiance. Kate Zeta-Jones arrived with her husband Michael Douglas in a garment that was widely perceived as a step back. While the couple appears to have coordinated navy‑blue ensembles for a fashionable narrative, Zeta-Jones' floral‑jumpsuit, complete with a cinched waist and a shirt collar, drew eyebrows as it missed the mark for many fashion enthusiasts.

Beside her and Douglas, the audience felt a mixture of admiration and disappointment as the couple shuffled the paddock in a casual, if somewhat off‑beat, style. The event also showcased other notable attendees, ranging from actress Olivia Wilde, who chose a strappy white dress paired with loafers to keep cool under the Mediterranean sun, to Jumanji star Karen Gillan, who showcased a velvet blue skirt suit that emphasized her long leg line.

The Monaco race has turned into an international after‑show where the world's biggest names dress to express personality or pride in favorite teams. For those who lean towards sustainable outfit choices, Prince Charles of Bourbon also made a quiet entrance, showcasing a cream‑tinted ensemble. Critics, on the other hand, were less kind to Kim's appearance after her brief, almost furtive, encounter with F1 commentator Martin Brundle at the waiting lines for the grandstand.

The informality of the gesture, combined with the lack of a still exchange of words, triggered an online backlash that highlighted the intense scrutiny that social media stars face when attending high‑profile sporting events. In closing, Monaco showcased how spectacular sporting events can turn into a primary venue for press, fashion and celebrity culture. The opulent, yet sometimes hit‑or‑miss, portraits of the season's elite reinforced the notion that on the Formula One calendar, glamour and speed collide beyond the track.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Monaco Grand Prix Celebrity Fashion Kim Kardashian Kelly Piquet Cynthia Erivo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Ignoring Reporter Martin Brundle at Monaco Grand PrixReality TV star Kim Kardashian has drawn criticism from Formula 1 fans after she and her sister Khloe appeared to ignore broadcaster Martin Brundle during his grid walk at the Monaco Grand Prix. The incident has sparked discussions about celebrity conduct at sporting events.

Read more »

Monaco Grand Prix result: Kimi Antonelli wins chaotic race from Lewis HamiltonKimi Antonelli wins the Monaco Grand Prix from Lewis Hamilton after a chaotic ending that featured two safety cars and a red flag.

Read more »

Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest winner of Monaco Grand PrixA dramatic day in Monaco saw Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc drop out of the race

Read more »

Kimi Antonelli Dominates Monaco Grand Prix, Takes Championship LeadKimi Antonelli secured a dominant victory in the Monaco Grand Prix, extending his championship lead after a chaotic race featuring two safety cars and a red flag. The 19-year-old Italian driver, who finished fifth in a row, was ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and Pierre Gasly's Alpine in third place.

Read more »