Celebrity Game Watch: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The star-studded event showcased some of Hollywood's biggest names cheering on their beloved basketball teams at Madison Square Garden tonight.

Celebrity row at Madison Square Garden was littered with stars once again for the New York Knicks ' showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Diehard Knicks fans Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet were front and center once again as they cheered on their team during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, it appeared the Dune and Marty Supreme star's girlfriend Kylie Jenner skipped the game after attending a number recently with her boyfriend. Among the other celebrities taking in the action at the iconic arena were Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, Lenny Kravitz, Dustin Hoffman, Jimmy Fallon and Michael J. Fox.

They will be hoping the Knicks can continue their record-setting playoff rampage to reach the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson and his teammates have blown away both the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in recent weeks as they bid to win a first NBA title since 1973.

Knicks superfan Timothee Chalamet was at New York's game against the Cavaliers on Tuesday while Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller, Michael J. Fox and Chalamet were on a star-studded Celebrity Row Chalamet's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, appeared to skip the game and posted this near tip-off. Reality TV star Jenner, 28, and Chalamet, 30, most recently packed on the PDA at a Knicks game on May 7 during their series against the 76ers.

The outing came just days after Chalamet was branded a bad boyfriend for failing to support his girlfriend at the Met Gala





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