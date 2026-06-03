Celebrity Gogglebox Marks 50th Episode with All-Star Lineup Including Olivia Attwood and Julian Clary

Celebrity Gogglebox celebrates its 50th episode with a stellar cast featuring Olivia Attwood with her mother, Gladiators stars, comedians, and returning favorites. The special airs Friday on Channel 4.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns for its landmark 50th episode this Friday, June 5th at 9pm on Channel 4 . The special milestone features a star-studded lineup of familiar faces gathering on the iconic sofa to watch and react to the week's biggest television moments.

Among the new participants are reality TV star Olivia Attwood, who appears alongside her mother Jennifer, offering a dynamic mother-daughter viewing experience. She expressed her excitement, noting the chaotic yet entertaining nature of their shared commentary and honouring the opportunity to join the iconic British series. Attwood's family are devoted fans of the show, making her participation a special personal milestone.

Joining her are fitness influencer and former Gladiators star Matthew Morsia and athlete Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, both known from their recent appearance on Strictly Come Dancing. Their partnership promises a mix of athletic banter and humor. Content creators George Clark and Max Balegde bring their digital wit and sharp comedic timing to the sofa, ensuring plenty of laughs. Comedian Julian Clary and actor Nigel Havers also pair up, with Clary humorously reflecting on his refined commentary and the inevitable sofa stain.

The episode also sees the return of many beloved duos from previous series. Veteran television presenter Vernon Kay teams up again with comedian Paddy McGuinness, while Bez and Shaun Ryder reunite. Former pop stars Roman and Martin Kemp, dancers Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely, broadcaster Nick Grimshaw alongside his niece Liv, and Rylan Clark with his mother Linda all make appearances.

Additionally, comedians Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe pair up, as do Denise Van Outen and Johnny Vaughan, and reality stars Vicky Pattison with Pete Wicks. Produced by Studio Lambert, this celebratory episode highlights the enduring appeal of Celebrity Gogglebox as Britain's personalities gather for a night of unfiltered TV reactions, shared jokes, and unexpected moments that capture the pulse of mainstream viewing.

The series continues to thrive as a cultural staple, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into how celebrities engage with the same programs that dominate ordinary households. From reality shows to news programs, the reactions range from hilarity to heartfelt commentary, often revealing unexpected common ground or hilarious disagreement. This 50th installment underscores the show's simple yet effective format: a sofa, some snacks, and honest opinions.

As participants repeatedly note, the joy lies in the unscripted authenticity-whether it's Julian Clary's self-described refinement or Olivia Attwood's candid banter with her mum. The episode not only entertains but also reinforces a sense of collective viewing, reminding audiences of television's power to unite diverse personalities through shared experience. Behind the scenes, the production from Studio Lambert maintains its signature fly-on-the-wall approach, capturing genuine reactions without interference. This authenticity has been key to the show's longevity and its spin-off success.

With each series, Celebrity Gogglebox manages to refresh its cast while maintaining a comforting familiarity, striking a balance between surprise and reliability. The return of fan-favourite pairings alongside fresh combinations like Attwood and her mother or Clark and Balegde ensures the episode feels both celebratory and novel. As the show reaches this 50-episode milestone, it cements its status as a beloved British institution, reflecting evolving television trends through the lens of celebrity culture.

Viewers can expect a night of laughter, mutual nostalgia, and the simple pleasure of watching others watch TV-a concept that continues to captivate audiences across the UK





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Celebrity Gogglebox 50Th Episode Olivia Attwood Julian Clary Channel 4 Studio Lambert TV Reactions British Television

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