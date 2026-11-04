Celebrity Hair Stylist John Frieda Dies at 75 After Creating Billion Pound Brand

Iconic hairdresser John Frieda has died aged 75. The founder of the Frizz Ease empire and former husband of Lulu leaves a lasting legacy in beauty.

Legendary celebrity hair stylist John Frieda has passed away at the age of 75, marking the end of an era for the global beauty industry. The death was officially announced via his Instagram account on Tuesday evening, confirming that the hair icon died peacefully while surrounded by his family members.

The Life And Career Of John Frieda

Frieda launched his first hair salon when he was in his mid-20s, establishing a foundation for what would become a massive commercial enterprise. He was born in London in 1951 and received his private education at King's School in Harrow. His father, Isidore, owned a hairdressing salon where the future stylist worked part-time during his studies.

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His professional portfolio included high-profile clients such as Princess Diana and actress Joanna Lumley. This association with royalty and entertainment stars cemented his reputation as a premier stylist in London before he transitioned into product manufacturing.

The Creation Of Frizz Ease Shampoo Range

Frieda created the Frizz Ease shampoo range based on the innovative concept that not all hair should be treated equally. Heather Warnke, director of marketing for John Frieda, previously explained to Allure magazine that no one had categorized hair types by color before his brand entered the market.

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Blondes have very specific needs that were not being addressed in the category, and John Frieda wanted to address that gap directly. After solving those specific requirements, other research was completed to determine how products could be formulated to enhance specific hair colors.

Sale To Japanese Company For £260m

The commercial success of his brand culminated in 2002 when he sold the business to a Japanese company for £260m. At the time of the sale, the brand was not far off from becoming a household name recognized by consumers worldwide.

This financial milestone contributed significantly to his personal wealth. By 2025, he was ranked fourth in a list of the UK's wealthiest beauty industry leaders among notable figures like Charlotte Tilbury and the founder of The Fragrance Shop.

Marriage To Music Superstar Lulu

Frieda was pop singer and actress Lulu's second husband, and they married at Hampstead Register Office in October 1976. They shared one child together named Jordan before eventually separating.

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The couple divorced in 1992, ending a marriage that lasted for more than a decade. Lulu described the split as a very painful time in her life, stating it was excruciating. She recalled thinking she was dying and believed she would die without her last husband, noting clearly that she survived the ordeal.

Tributes From The Hair Industry

A tribute posted on his Instagram account highlighted his status as a true icon of the hair industry. The message stated that John was more than a mentor to his colleagues; he was the person who taught them everything and believed in their potential.

The post emphasized that his talent and passion touched so many people within the field. It affirmed that his legacy will live on in every single one of his peers and staff members who continue to do him proud. Our thoughts remain with John's family and everyone who loved him as the industry mourns this significant loss.