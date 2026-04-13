Celebrity Hairstylist Milosz Pawlak Mourned by Stars After Unexpected Death

Tributes from Maura Higgins, Vicky Pattison, and Molly Smith, among others, pour in as the beauty world mourns the loss of acclaimed celebrity hairstylist Milosz Pawlak. Pawlak's family announced his unexpected passing, leading to an outpouring of grief from those who knew and admired his talent and kindness. His work was featured in Vogue and he styled numerous stars.

The world of celebrity hairstyling is mourning the loss of Milosz Pawlak , an exceptionally talented and beloved stylist, whose unexpected passing has left a void in the beauty industry. Tributes have poured in from a host of stars, showcasing the profound impact Pawlak had on those he worked with and the broader community. His family announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram, triggering an outpouring of grief and admiration for his exceptional skills and compassionate nature.

The announcement, penned by a family member named Daria, expressed the family’s devastation and highlighted Pawlak’s incredible talent and selfless character. The family also shared plans for a celebration of his life, offering an opportunity for those who knew and loved him to come together and honor his memory. The tributes reflect the depth of Pawlak's influence. Maura Higgins, Vicky Pattison, and Molly Smith were among the first to express their condolences, each conveying the sadness and the high regard in which they held him. Higgins simply wrote "Love you Milo", while Pattison acknowledged the privilege of knowing him. Smith echoed the sentiments, describing Pawlak as an "incredible person" with immense talent. These messages, filled with broken heart emojis and expressions of love, underscore the personal connection Pawlak fostered with his clients and colleagues. India Reynolds and Francesca Britton, representing Molly-Mae Hague, further added to the chorus of grief. Britton reminisced about Pawlak's talent and the fond memories shared, especially during their time on the show dry days. This collective outpouring of affection paints a vivid picture of a man who was not only a master of his craft but also a source of warmth and kindness. Milosz Pawlak's career spanned 18 years, marked by remarkable achievements and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the fashion and beauty industries. His LinkedIn profile reveals a rich portfolio, including work on high-profile photoshoots, runway shows, and with celebrity clients. He had the opportunity to work at fashion weeks in London, Milan and Paris on shows for amazing brands like Saint Laurent, Burberry, Versace, David Koma, Christopher Kane, Erdem, JW Anderson and more. His work also graced the pages of prominent fashion publications, including Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and L'Officiel, signifying his stature and influence. Pawlak's expertise extended to styling celebrities, creating stunning looks for countless individuals, and establishing his reputation. Pawlak's legacy will undoubtedly endure, both through his work, which continues to inspire, and in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The tributes are a testament to his impact, reminding everyone of the importance of kindness, talent, and the connections forged through the shared experience of life





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Love Island's Maura Higgins Leads Tributes to Celebrity Hairstylist Milo Pawlak After Sudden DeathCelebrity hairstylist Milosz Pawlak, known for his work with numerous stars, has tragically passed away, sparking an outpouring of grief from clients like Maura Higgins and Vicky Pattinson. His family confirmed the news, sharing details about a celebration of life.

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