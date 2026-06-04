Celebrity Knicks Fans Flock to San Antonio for NBA Finals Game 1

Prominent Knicks supporters including Timothee Chalamet, Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller, and Spike Lee traveled to San Antonio to cheer on the New York Knicks in their first NBA Finals in 27 years, creating a strong road presence against the Spurs.

A notable contingent of vocal New York Knicks fans, including several high-profile celebrities, made the journey to San Antonio for Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals, marking the franchise's first appearance in the championship series in 27 years.

The matchup against the San Antonio Spurs was a re-match of the 1999 Finals, the last time the Knicks reached this stage. Despite playing on the road, the fans' presence was significant, with their cheers audible during the ABC broadcast.

Among those spotted in the arena were actor Timothee Chalamet, who was shown clapping for his team, comedian and actor Tracy Morgan interviewed by ESPN before tip-off, and filmmakers Ben Stiller and Spike Lee, long-time courtside fixtures at Madison Square Garden. Former Knicks star and Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing also attended to support his former team.

The celebrity superfans have been a consistent part of the Knicks' identity, and their travel to a Finals game underscores the cultural weight of the franchise's deep playoff run. The fans' energy contributed to a atmosphere that felt far from a typical road game for New York, as the Frost Bank Center was packed with a noticeable and loud Knicks supporters' section among the Spurs crowd.

The team is vying for its first NBA championship since 1973, a drought that adds extra gravity to every Finals appearance. The presence of such figures raises ongoing questions about the role of celebrity superfans in major sporting events, blending sports fandom with entertainment industry visibility





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Celebrity Fans Timothee Chalamet Tracy Morgan Ben Stiller Spike Lee Patrick Ewing Championship

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