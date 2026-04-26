Celebrity Marathon Mishaps: From Fainting Comedians to Early Exits

A look at celebrities who have faced challenges during the London Marathon, including medical emergencies, early withdrawals, and the dedication required to complete the 26.2-mile race. This year's event features stars like Cynthia Erivo and Joel Dommett, following in the footsteps of those who have both triumphed and struggled.

The London Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, attracting a diverse range of participants including numerous celebrities running for charitable causes. While many stars successfully complete the 26.2-mile challenge, some have faced difficulties, ranging from medical emergencies to accusations of cheating and outright inability to finish the race.

This year’s roster includes Cynthia Erivo, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, and James Norton, all aiming to conquer the course. However, past marathons have seen their share of celebrity struggles, offering cautionary tales and memorable moments. Comedian Joel Dommett experienced a significant setback during last year’s marathon, fainting at mile 17 and requiring medical attention.

He woke up in an ambulance but, determined to finish, he resumed the race after a few hours of monitoring to ensure his pulse returned to normal. Dommett’s preparation was particularly grueling, involving a 24-hour period of travel and minimal sleep before the race. He meticulously planned his schedule, aiming to complete the marathon within a specific timeframe to allow his young son to nap during the car ride home.

Despite the unexpected detour with paramedics, he persevered and ultimately crossed the finish line. His detailed account of the chaotic preparation and subsequent medical incident highlights the physical and logistical demands of the marathon. Another notable instance involves Katie Price, who was unable to complete the 2018 London Marathon due to a knee injury. She was seen having lunch with her mother, who was battling a terminal illness, while other runners continued the race.

Price was raising money for the British Lung Foundation, motivated by her mother’s condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Despite criticism regarding her training, Price defended her decision to withdraw, emphasizing the importance of her mother’s pride and the awareness she had raised for lung conditions. Her early departure from the race, coupled with sightings of her enjoying refreshments, sparked public discussion.

These examples demonstrate the varied experiences celebrities encounter when taking on the London Marathon, showcasing both their dedication and the challenges inherent in such a demanding event. The marathon continues to be a significant event, drawing attention to charitable causes and testing the limits of its participants





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

London Marathon Celebrities Joel Dommett Katie Price Charity Running

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bradford man to run London Marathon in memory of brotherJames Derrig is running London Marathon for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, which cared for his John.

Read more »

Mum to run London Marathon in tribute to husband who diedSarah Fletcher is raising money for a charity that finished renovating her home for her disabled son.

Read more »

Marathon mistakes: When races go wrongAfter a half marathon in Coventry turned out to be too long, we look at other mishaps and mistakes.

Read more »

I regret doing the London marathon - I needed a disc removed afterwardsAs soon as the race was over, my running life took a turn for the worse

Read more »

Mum who had heart surgery 10 weeks ago to run London marathonPE teacher Sophie Martin is to run the 26-mile event in honour of her daughter who died in 2024.

Read more »

Marathon advice from the West Midlands people who have run themAs well as the London Marathon this weekend, races take place locally all year in the West Midlands.

Read more »