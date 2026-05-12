Celebrity Matchmaking Revealed: Susan Trombetti's High-Stakes Love Game

After spending years as a relationship investigator, helping people catch cheaters and catfishers, Susan Trombetti has shifted her focus to matchmaking and has become Hollywood's go-to matchmaker. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, she has opened up about her 'lucrative and dazzling' job, outlining everything from her diva clients' outrageous demands to the dating trends currently taking over Hollywood. She charges upward of $350,000 for her services but, to her wealthy clients, it's a small price to pay for their happily ever after.

Between endless swiping, dry conversations and painfully awkward first dates, finding love can be a difficult and tireless task for anyone. It's even harder when you throw paparazzi, high net worth and a million people watching your every move into the mix – which is why so many celebrity marriages end in divorce.

But Susan Trombetti seems to have figured out the secret to a successful celebrity relationship. She has spent years helping stars find their partners and has become the go-to matchmaker among Hollywood's most elite.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, she has laid bare the reality of her very lucrative and dazzling job, detailing everything from her diva clients' most outrageous demands to the methods she uses to find them a match and the dating trends currently taking over Hollywood. Whether or not she has worked with Taylor Swift and Brad Pitt is not revealed, but she has mentioned 'people as big as' them have come to her for help.

Her services certainly aren't cheap – she charges upward of $350,000 – but to her wealthy clients, that's just a small price to pay for their happily ever after. She helps figure out the type of person a client is looking for, goes through her 'database' of 'tens of thousands of people' to find the perfect match, and often helps guide them toward what they truly want and need in a partner.

She says her diva clients' demands are often superficial, involving things like certain height or financial status, but she also helps them understand that most men aren't six feet tall or rich. She claims that most celebrity clients are ultimately looking for someone financially stable and with a similar lifestyle





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