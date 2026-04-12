Celebrity News Roundup: Cycling Lane Controversy, Wellness Trends, and Film Preparations

This week's celebrity news features Noel Gallagher's involvement in a cycling lane dispute, a contrast between mother and daughter lifestyles, a new romance for Rod Stewart's son, and Lily Collins's preparations for an Audrey Hepburn role.

Noel Gallagher , upon purchasing a mansion in London's St John's Wood last autumn, likely envisioned tranquility. Instead, the Oasis frontman, as revealed in November, has become entangled in a dispute regarding a new cycling lane proposed by Westminster City Council and Transport for London. The affluent residents of the area voiced strong opposition to the cycling superhighway plans last year, amassing over 1,000 signatures in protest.

These residents, some with considerable wealth, argued the road was already narrow and residential, expressing concern over the potential loss of 130 parking spaces. The situation seems far from resolved, as the council has quietly initiated the implementation of parts of the cycle lane, a move that has further fueled discontent among the locals. One resident expressed outrage, citing safety concerns related to the proposed plans, particularly regarding the potential for speeding e-bikes and scooters. Gallagher, known to be an avid cyclist, has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but it is expected he holds an opinion on the matter.\Meanwhile, Kate Moss's daughter, Lila, seems to be charting a different course than her rock 'n' roll-oriented mother. When asked about her ideal day in London, Lila described a routine centered around wellness and relaxation, including matcha, jammy eggs, reformer Pilates, exploring shops, reading, tea, and sushi. This starkly contrasts with the lifestyle associated with her mother, who was known for her connections to rock and roll and high-profile relationships. Furthermore, Rod Stewart's son, Alastair, appears to have found love with student Mell Ratto. The couple has been seen together shopping in New York and enjoying cocktails in Florida. Mell's Instagram showcases her relationship with Alastair, as well as her own style. It seems that Alistair has finally found someone who is a match for him. Also, Eliza Cummings has had a shift in priorities. The former punk model, known for her association with financier Nat Rothschild, celebrated her 35th birthday with a health-focused approach, undergoing a £300 Neko body scan to assess her health, which included checking for moles, heart health, arteries, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.\Finally, Lily Collins is preparing diligently for her role as Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film about the making of Breakfast At Tiffany's. The actress, 36, is studying the biography titled Intimate Audrey, co-authored by Hepburn's son, Sean. Collins expressed her gratitude for the support received from the writer via Instagram. This meticulous approach highlights Collins's commitment to portraying Hepburn accurately and respectfully. It demonstrates her dedication to embodying the spirit and essence of the iconic actress. These recent celebrity updates offer insights into different facets of their lives, from property disputes to personal pursuits, health choices, and professional endeavors. The news reflects the diverse interests and lifestyles of these public figures





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Celebrity Noel Gallagher Kate Moss Cycling Lane Lily Collins Audrey Hepburn Rod Stewart Lifestyle Health

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