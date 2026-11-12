Celebrity Privacy Injunctions Rise as David Walliams Gag Order Fails

David Walliams failed to block abuse allegations, highlighting a surge in celebrity privacy injunctions. Official data reveals 111 applications over ten years as stars use courts to hide scandals.

Dozens of prominent figures including footballers and television personalities have successfully utilized privacy injunctions to prevent media outlets from publishing details regarding their affairs and sexual misconduct allegations. Official data indicates that a total of 111 applications for new privacy injunctions have been made over the last ten years. This legal mechanism allows public figures to keep personal controversies out of the public spotlight through court orders.

David Walliams Injunction Application Fails

David Walliams was publicly identified this week as the well-known man who sought a gagging order to prevent the reporting of allegations against him. A judge refused his application, allowing the comedian to be publicly accused of targeting girls as young as 15. Walliams strongly denies these serious allegations, but the failure of his legal bid has drawn significant attention to the practice. His case demonstrates that the courts do not automatically grant privacy protections to celebrities facing misconduct claims.

Also read Inside Matt Lucas and David Walliams' complicated friendship - as Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations

Surge in Legal Applications for Silence

The use of legal proceeds to prevent media outlets from publishing details about personal scandals has become increasingly common among high-profile individuals. The number of proceedings has fluctuated over time, with figures from the Ministry of Justice showing a sharp climb in recent years. Between 2016 and 2023, the number of proceedings of all types remained relatively low, typically ranging between six and nine every six months. However, the count peaked at 18 in the period from January to June 2025.

Stakeholder Views on Media Suppression

Justine Smith, who works for Private Eye magazine, reported that an unnamed star has been granted an order several months ago. She stated that this individual is in the public eye and is accused of having multiple victims. Marcus Johnstone, a specialist sexual offences lawyer at PCD Solicitors, explained that injunctions are taken out against parties such as news outlets or TV production companies. He noted that courts may grant an interim injunction, which is a temporary order that can be quite wide and puts a block on everything before the court can report on the proceedings.

Advertisement

High-Profile Cases and Legal Nuances

Among those said to be protected by a court order is a married star known as PJS, who allegedly had a threesome with a couple in a paddling pool full of olive oil. Lower courts initially refused him a privacy injunction because his cheating contradicted his public portrayal of married commitment, only for the Supreme Court to later rule in his favour. Another notable case involved Ryan Giggs, who famously obtained a gagging order to suppress reporting of an alleged affair. That order was secured in England and did not apply to Scotland, allowing Scottish newspapers to name him.

Impact on Citizens and Media Outlets

The vast majority of injunction applications by celebrities are used to cover up affairs by making arguments based on privacy law. Other stars who have secured injunctions include a footballer who hushed up claims he cheated on his partner with another celebrity. A married actor who cheated on his wife with Helen Wood also managed to keep his scandal secret. Johnstone said an injunction usually only binds the specific people or organisations listed in the court order, though it can sometimes cover other unknown parties.