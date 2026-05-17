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Celebrity Retreat Agonized Over Weedkiller Use on Farmland

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Celebrity Retreat Agonized Over Weedkiller Use on Farmland
The NewtGlyphosateRoundup
📆5/17/2026 1:43 AM
📰DailyMailUK
15 sec. here / 13 min. at publisher
📊News: 47% · Publisher: 90%

The luxury farming estate, The Newt in Somerset, has hosted stars such as Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kate Moss and Dame Judi Dench, who are attracted by its carefully cultivated image as an eco-paradise. But critics say that, behind the glossy marketing, the controversial chemicals are being used to maintain its farmland and 30 acres of manicured gardens.

A celebrity countryside retreat beloved by A-listers and famed for its impeccable eco-credentials has attracted outrage after it emerged that its management uses a controversial weedkiller across its thousands of acres of farmland and orchards.

Hundreds of locals and campaigners have signed a petition calling for the management team of The Newt in Somerset to stop using glyphosate, a pesticide widely associated with cancer, liver disease and even dementia in humans, and which can damage bee populations and harm soil health

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