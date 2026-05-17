Celebrity Retreat Agonized Over Weedkiller Use on Farmland

The luxury farming estate, The Newt in Somerset, has hosted stars such as Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kate Moss and Dame Judi Dench, who are attracted by its carefully cultivated image as an eco-paradise. But critics say that, behind the glossy marketing, the controversial chemicals are being used to maintain its farmland and 30 acres of manicured gardens.
A celebrity countryside retreat beloved by A-listers and famed for its impeccable eco-credentials has attracted outrage after it emerged that its management uses a controversial weedkiller across its thousands of acres of farmland and orchards.
Hundreds of locals and campaigners have signed a petition calling for the management team of The Newt in Somerset to stop using glyphosate, a pesticide widely associated with cancer, liver disease and even dementia in humans, and which can damage bee populations and harm soil health
The Newt Glyphosate Roundup Weedkiller Eco-Credentials Local Farmers Alternatives Conditions Pollinators Organic Farmland
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