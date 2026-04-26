Celebrity Runners Gear Up for London Marathon 2026: Harry Judd's Pre-Race Panic and Inspiring Stories

Stars like Harry Judd, Tilly Ramsay, Cynthia Erivo, and James Norton are among the thousands preparing for the London Marathon, with heartwarming stories of personal challenges and charitable efforts.

The London Marathon 2026 is set to be a star-studded event, with numerous celebrities joining over 56,000 runners. McFly's Harry Judd experienced a pre-race scare, realizing he'd forgotten his bib number while en route to Greenwich.

Fortunately, his family quickly came to his rescue, delivering the essential race item. Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay expressed immense pride for his daughter Tilly Ramsay as she prepares for her first-ever marathon, highlighting her fundraising efforts for Feeding Britain. Singer Alexandra Burke also shared her race outfit, running to support Parkinson's UK. This year’s marathon boasts a diverse range of participants, from seasoned marathoners to first-time runners.

Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, known for her role in Wicked, will tackle the 26.2-mile course, supported by her running coach and a Pilates regimen. Model and actress Amy Jackson Westwick will be running for Alder Hey Children's Charity. James Norton, star of House of Guinness, is taking on the challenge for Breakthrough T1D, a cause close to his heart as he and his family live with type 1 diabetes, aiming to raise £26,000.

Curtis Pritchard will also be participating in his first marathon. Harry Judd, a veteran of six marathons, hopes to improve his personal best of 3:15, set at the 2025 London Marathon. Tilly Ramsay previously completed the marathon in 2022 with a time of 3:35:36, improving her previous best by over 20 minutes. She shared a motivational message on Instagram, focusing on trusting the process and preparing for race day.

Cynthia Erivo has been diligently preparing, incorporating Reformer Pilates into her training to strengthen muscles and maintain joint flexibility. James Norton shared his personal connection to Breakthrough T1D, emphasizing the charity's vital work in finding a cure for type 1 diabetes and expressing gratitude for the support they've provided to his family. The event promises to be a compelling display of athleticism, dedication, and charitable giving, bringing together celebrities and everyday runners for a common cause





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London Marathon Harry Judd Tilly Ramsay Cynthia Erivo James Norton Celebrity Runners

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