Celebrity Stylist Reveals the Ultimate Sunglasses Do's and Don'ts

Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot shares expert advice on choosing the right sunglasses, highlighting common mistakes to avoid and emphasizing the importance of balance, proportion, and versatility. Learn which styles are effortlessly chic and which are falling out of favor.

As we transition from the subdued tones of winter into the vibrancy of spring and summer, the selection of eyewear often becomes a secondary consideration.

However, a well-chosen pair of sunglasses possesses the remarkable ability to elevate an entire outfit, imbuing it with sophistication and style. Conversely, poorly selected eyewear can detract from even the most carefully curated ensemble, appearing cheap or outdated. Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot offers invaluable guidance on navigating the world of sunglasses, emphasizing that the key lies not in the price tag, but in thoughtful consideration.

Talbot stresses that sunglasses should be viewed as an integral part of one's wardrobe, focusing on balance, proportion, and versatility. She believes that even an affordable pair can appear chic when chosen with intention, while even luxury brands can fall short if these principles are ignored. Talbot identifies several common pitfalls to avoid when selecting sunglasses. Firstly, she cautions against overly trend-driven micro frames, despite their current popularity among celebrities like Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid, and the Jenner sisters.

While these extremely small or ultra-narrow sunglasses may have a moment in the spotlight, she argues they often appear impractical and dated in everyday life, rarely complementing a wide range of face shapes. Secondly, she advises against loud, overly bright, or artificial finishes, such as harsh white frames or overly shiny plastics.

While a pop of color can be tempting, Talbot suggests that if the color is the first thing one notices, it likely detracts from the overall harmony of the outfit. She points to the resurgence of tinted lenses, popularized in the 60s and 70s and recently seen on Kris Jenner, as an example of a style that can easily appear vintage and out of touch.

Furthermore, Talbot warns against poorly proportioned frames – those that are too small, too wide, or sit awkwardly on the face – as they can overwhelm the look and divert attention from the rest of the ensemble, despite being favored by figures like Victoria Beckham and Miley Cyrus. Finally, Talbot discourages overly embellished or logo-heavy designs, arguing that they risk appearing gimmicky rather than stylish.

While designer sunglasses are often coveted, excessive branding, embellishment, or unusual features can detract from the overall aesthetic. She emphasizes that the goal is to enhance the outfit, not to let the sunglasses become the sole focus. This advice is particularly relevant for popular brands like Gucci, often worn by celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian.

Talbot’s guidance underscores the importance of a considered approach to eyewear, prioritizing timeless style and harmonious integration with one’s overall look over fleeting trends or ostentatious displays of wealth. Ultimately, the perfect pair of sunglasses should complement and enhance, not distract or diminish, the wearer’s personal style





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