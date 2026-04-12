Celebrity Tattoo Trend: Zendaya and Lily Collins Showcase Ribcage Art

Zendaya and Lily Collins have sparked a trend with their ribcage tattoos. Zendaya's 'T' tattoo, dedicated to Tom Holland, and Collins' Tinkerbell design are the talk of Tinseltown. Explore the personal meanings and the wider implications of celebrity body art.

The buzz around celebrity tattoos has reached fever pitch recently, fueled by the unveiling of ink in unexpected places. The latest wave of attention has been directed towards ribcage tattoos, a trend seemingly spearheaded by actress Zendaya .

Her recent reveal of a tiny 'T' tattoo, a tribute to her Spider-Man co-star and rumored husband Tom Holland, ignited a flurry of commentary and speculation.<\/p>

The tattoo, subtly displayed via a revealing halterneck dress at the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria's third series, quickly became the talk of the town, setting the stage for comparisons and discussions about celebrity body art. The public's fascination with these personal expressions of art and sentiments is evident, as each new design sparks conversations about meaning, inspiration, and the ever-evolving world of celebrity fashion.<\/p>

However, before Zendaya’s latest tattoo, Lily Collins, the star of Emily in Paris, quietly showcased her own ribcage tattoo, which has now become a point of comparison and a testament to the enduring appeal of body art. Lily, 37, revealed her rarely-seen Tinkerbell-style tattoo at a TV festival in LA. The design, featuring a fairy perched on a crescent moon holding a dandelion, accompanied by the words 'fragile thing,' has become a focal point of discussion.<\/p>

This tattoo, first shown off at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2016, predates Zendaya's design by several years, highlighting Collins' long-standing commitment to body art. The actress's penchant for tattoos is well-documented, as she has accumulated a collection of five tattoos over the years, many of which appear to have a floral theme, perhaps a playful nod to her name.<\/p>

Collins shared that her foot tattoo of a rose, inspired by the quote 'the nature of this flower is to bloom,' is her favorite, which she feels is an illustration of her strength and resilience. This sentiment resonated with fans, demonstrating how these tattoos are not simply fashion statements but also deeply personal declarations of identity.<\/p>

Beyond the specifics of these two individual tattoos, the story underscores the broader fascination with celebrity body art and the meanings attached to them. The comparison between the two actresses' ribcage tattoos highlights the dynamic nature of trends, the often-unpredictable paths of inspiration, and the unique ways in which celebrities express themselves.<\/p>

The fact that Collins' tattoo, previously less visible, has now resurfaced in the wake of Zendaya's reveal speaks to the power of context and timing in shaping public perception. Both actresses have used their body art as a form of self-expression, demonstrating how tattoos can be both personal and, in the context of celebrity, also become a shared cultural phenomenon.<\/p>

Collins' embrace of the 'fragile thing' sentiment and Zendaya’s tribute to her partner are prime examples of the personal resonance these designs can hold, adding depth to what could otherwise be just a passing fashion trend. The emergence of these tattoos also fuels a wider conversation about the role of body art in celebrity culture and the ways in which these choices can offer insights into the personal lives and artistic sensibilities of the individuals involved.<\/p>

The continued fascination with these designs ensures that celebrity tattoos will remain a topic of interest for both fans and fashion followers alike, as each new addition is met with curiosity, scrutiny, and speculation.<\/p>





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