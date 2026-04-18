Celebrity Traitor Alan Carr Buys £3.25 Million Scottish Castle for Documentary Series

Comedian Alan Carr, winner of the first Celebrity Traitors, is set to become the owner of a grand £3.25 million Scottish castle. The property near Ayton will be the subject of a new Disney+ documentary series, 'Castle Man,' chronicling his ambitious renovation and stewardship of the historic estate. Local residents express a mix of intrigue and welcoming anticipation for their new, high-profile neighbor.

Following his triumphant win on The Traitors, comedian Alan Carr is embarking on a new venture, purchasing a magnificent £3.25 million castle in Berwickshire. The Scottish estate, located near the charming village of Ayton, boasts seventeen bedrooms, a private chapel, and sprawling 106-acre gardens.

Carr, who captivated audiences with his strategic gameplay on the hit show, is reportedly seeking divine intervention to ensure a smooth transition into his new role as a castle owner and neighbor.

The acquisition has already generated significant local interest, particularly from filmmakers eager to document Carr's ambitious plans for the Gothic Revival-style property.

A public meeting to discuss these plans, initially intended for the local bowling club, had to be relocated due to overwhelming attendance, with Ayton Parish Church now set to host the gathering.

The session clerk at the church, Susan Patterson, expressed her intrigue and positive outlook, noting the community's history of supporting previous owners and their willingness to embrace Carr.

Carr himself has humorously described the purchase as a 'mid-life crisis,' fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning a stately home, a stark contrast to the typical purchases like sports cars.

Disney+ is set to produce a documentary series, tentatively titled Castle Man, chronicling Carr's journey from castle acquisition to its renovation and operation as a stately home, promising a blend of humor and the inherent challenges of managing such a grand estate.

The production company behind Clarkson's Farm is spearheading this new project, highlighting the potential for compelling and entertaining content.

Carr's choice of Ayton Castle was reportedly influenced by passing it on the East Coast railway line en route to Edinburgh, a city where he celebrates Hogmanay with his friend Amanda Holden.

News of the sale has prompted some contemplation among local residents, particularly those accustomed to the open access of the castle grounds, which previously hosted events like carol singing nights and miniature railway trips.

However, the prevailing sentiment appears to be one of curiosity and a welcoming spirit, with expectations that Carr will be a good neighbor.

A Disney+ spokesperson confirmed ongoing community engagement and a commitment to transparent communication regarding their plans for the castle, which will be a significant focus for their upcoming documentary.





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