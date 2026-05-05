The BBC is preparing for the second series of The Celebrity Traitors with a significantly increased budget and a star-studded cast, as Ardross Castle in Scotland undergoes a dramatic transformation. Celebrities including Maya Jama, Richard E Grant, and James Blunt have arrived at Inverness airport ahead of filming.

Preparations are well underway for the second series of The Celebrity Traitors , with the iconic Ardross Castle in Scotland undergoing a dramatic transformation. The BBC is significantly increasing its investment in the show, reportedly doubling the budget to £2 million, to accommodate a star-studded cast that includes Maya Jama , Richard E Grant , Jerry Hall, Romesh Ranganathan, Ross Kemp, Miranda Hart, and James Blunt .

The arrival of these A-list celebrities at Inverness airport on Tuesday marked the official start of filming. The increased budget is already evident in the travel arrangements, with many contestants arriving via private planes and jets, a stark contrast to the train travel used by some participants in the previous series.

Furthermore, the transportation within the Scottish Highlands has been upgraded from minibuses to chauffeur-driven cars, reflecting the higher expectations of the celebrity participants. Security has also been significantly enhanced to protect the stars and maintain secrecy surrounding the show's events. A source revealed that the production team is catering to the demands of the celebrities, many of whom are accustomed to American production standards.

The transformation of Ardross Castle includes the installation of a shipwreck in the nearby lake, adding to the show's mysterious and dramatic atmosphere. Comfortable and colourful outdoor seating areas have been set up, and crew members are actively preparing the grounds for the challenges and betrayals to come.

Maya Jama, who is reportedly taking a substantial pay cut from her Love Island hosting fee to participate, was among the first to arrive, along with Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, EastEnders star Ross Kemp, singer James Blunt, and comedian Joanne McNally. Jama's enthusiasm for the show stems from enjoying the first series with her boyfriend, Rúben Dias, and she is eager to embrace the deceitful nature of the game.

The BBC dropped the first teaser trailer over the weekend, officially announcing the cast and generating significant excitement among fans. The production team is focused on delivering a second series that surpasses the success of the first, with a higher budget, a more prominent cast, and enhanced security measures. The show promises to be a thrilling spectacle of deception and intrigue, set against the stunning backdrop of the Scottish Highlands.

The meticulous preparations at Ardross Castle signal the start of a captivating new chapter in The Celebrity Traitors saga. The increased financial commitment underscores the BBC's confidence in the show's continued popularity and its ability to attract a large and engaged audience. The arrival of the celebrities has transformed the remote castle into a hub of activity, with crew members working tirelessly to create the perfect environment for the game to unfold.

The shipwreck in the lake serves as a visual reminder of the treacherous nature of the competition, where trust is a rare commodity and betrayal is always a possibility. The colourful outdoor seating areas offer a deceptive sense of relaxation, masking the underlying tension and strategic maneuvering that will characterize the series. The enhanced security measures are a testament to the high profile of the participants and the BBC's determination to protect the integrity of the show.

The source's comments highlight the challenges of accommodating the demands of A-list celebrities, but also the production team's willingness to do so in order to ensure a successful outcome. Maya Jama's decision to take a pay cut demonstrates her genuine enthusiasm for the show and her desire to participate in a unique and challenging experience. The connection to Love Island adds another layer of intrigue, as she prepares to transition from the Scottish castle to the villa in Majorca.

The official announcement of the cast and the release of the teaser trailer have generated a wave of anticipation among fans, who are eager to see how the game will unfold with this new group of celebrities. The second series of The Celebrity Traitors promises to be a captivating and unforgettable television event





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