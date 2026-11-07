Celebrity Traitors: James Acaster Skips Uncloaked Amid Reported Bullying Claims

James Acaster missed the post-finale Celebrity Traitors Uncloaked edition, and sources say class tensions and bullying fuelled a rift. Studio Lambert denies any trouble behind the scenes.

James Acaster did not join his Celebrity Traitors co-stars for the post-finale edition of Uncloaked, an absence that was widely noticed. Apart from Maya Jama, who was reportedly away filming the Netflix show The Gentlemen, the rest of the cast gathered to congratulate the winners, Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian 'Bash' Croft. Acaster had been voted off on Thursday's penultimate episode, when he confessed to being a Traitor, and presenter Ed Gamble never mentioned him on the show.

Sources now claim the reason for Acaster's distance from the cast lies in a deeper dispute with Ranganathan and his close friend Rob Beckett. According to these accounts, the central issue was class. The series has finished, and the reported details of the falling out have only now emerged.

Also read Joanne McNally Forced To Scrap 'Juicy' Celebrity Traitors Podcast Episode Due To Contract

Class Tensions and Alleged Bullying Off Camera

Sources say that once the cameras stopped rolling, Ranganathan and Beckett, both from working-class backgrounds, directed their teasing at Acaster, who comes from a middle-class background. Acaster reportedly confided to friends that he felt increasingly singled out, bullied and attacked on a daily basis.

A show insider said: 'At the heart of it you had a middle-class man and two working class. James felt that some of the remarks were directed not simply at him as a fellow comedian, but at his background and upbringing.' The same insider added that Acaster believed being the more middle-class member of the comic group made him an easy target, and that he felt the game was hard enough without a separate struggle over his social background.

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The insider also said no formal complaint was made at the time. However, Acaster has reportedly discussed with friends how the experience became increasingly unpleasant. Filming of the Friday afternoon episode was not something he looked forward to, and being at Uncloaked while Ranganathan was celebrated as the winner was reportedly unappealing to him. Rather than revisit the experience, he is said to have decided he did not want to go through it all again.

It is unknown whether Acaster later lodged a complaint with production company Studio Lambert. His PR team has, however, stressed the duty of care the show owed the comedian, who has previously spoken openly about his mental health challenges. Filming was briefly stopped after his dramatic confession and restarted ahead of the round table.

Contrasting Backgrounds and Competing Accounts Emerge

The reported tensions stem from differences in upbringing that were drawn out during the competition. Ranganathan's father went to prison for fraud, and Ranganathan grew up in a council house in Crawley, West Sussex. Beckett is the son of a lorry driver, while Acaster grew up in a comfortable household in Kettering, Northamptonshire, where his father was a science teacher.

Ranganathan and Beckett are said to have regarded their teasing of the 41-year-old Acaster, who is four years younger than Ranganathan at 48, as harmless, boyish banter. According to accounts attributed to Acaster, however, it was experienced very differently. One source described the atmosphere by saying: 'Behind the scenes was toxic this year. There was a lot of unrest.' Another added: 'Being confined to a hotel with no communication to the outside world is hard.'

Maya Jama's absence is being linked to a separate dispute. She reportedly appeared furious with fellow Traitor King Kenny, who banished her at the round table during the final, which was watched by 11.5 million viewers. As she left the room, Jama told the remaining contestants: 'Good luck. You're gonna need it.' While she appears to have a valid reason for missing Uncloaked, she did not send any apologies or a message.

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An associate of Jama suggests she was so emphatically focused on winning that being banished would have hugely irritated her. A show insider said: 'Maya played a blinder, then got screwed over by the player she recruited to be a Traitor. She was not happy.' Studio Lambert has reportedly been angered that such claims have been aired publicly, and it has denied there was any trouble behind the scenes.

Race Bias Claim and Studio Lambert Response

A separate controversy involves American actress Myha'la, who claimed she was the victim of unconscious bias relating to race. Responding to a social media user who said the show was racist and that this was why she was banished, Myha'la said she agreed that unconscious racial and cultural bias exists in the game. She argued that her authenticity, honesty and self-expression can look suspicious to people unfamiliar with people like her.

Reports suggest Studio Lambert was cautious about criticising what Myha'la said, while the BBC was reported to be less restrained. Sources at the broadcaster told the reporter that the final would prove Myha'la wrong, though these claims are attributed to anonymous insiders and have not been confirmed by the broadcaster in the source material.

The disputes carry practical consequences for the production. Studio Lambert, which is responsible for the series, now faces public questions about its duty of care toward contestants, after Acaster's mental health was raised and accusations of bullying and racial bias were aired. The series concluded with the final watched by 11.5 million viewers, and the post-finale Uncloaked edition went ahead without Acaster, Jama or Ed Gamble's mention of Acaster's name.