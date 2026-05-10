Celebrity Traitors: Reality TV Stars Banned From BBC Series

Charlotte Crosby, a Geordie Shore star, has complained that Celebrity Traitors bosses have banned reality TV stars from the hit BBC series. The show, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, has recently started filming for its second series at Ardross Castle but there are notably no reality stars in the line-up.

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has complained that Celebrity Traitors bosses have banned reality TV stars from the hit BBC series.

The TV personality, 35, who found fame on the MTV show and has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, has been told by insiders that the BBC don't want to include reality stars in the line-up for the deception series based in a Scottish castle. The show, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, has recently started filming for it's second series at Ardross Castle but there are notably no reality stars in the line-up.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the TV BAFTA's, Charlotte revealed: 'I'd absolutely love to but I don't think it's possible with reality TV.

'Apparently it's a rule, I've heard from an insider but I'd love to'. She added: 'That's right up my street.

' Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has complained that Celebrity Traitors bosses have banned reality TV stars from the hit BBC series. The show, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, has recently started filming for it's second series at Ardross Castle but there are notably no reality stars in the line-up.

The Traitors is a high-stakes psychological competition where a small group of 'Traitors' secretly plots to murder 'Faithful' contestants, aiming to remain undetected and win a cash prize, while the Faithfuls attempt to identify and banish them. Meanwhile Aston Merrygold told the Daily Mail that from his band JLS, Marvin Humes would make the best Traitor.

'When Marvin did the jungle he knew about that for a little while and he only told us a week before', he said. 'JB cant lie. he’d be a very good faithful. ’ Aston, Marvin and JB are also joined in the band by Ortise Williams. After months of speculation over who could be following in the iconic footsteps of last year's winner Alan Carr, in a quirky new trailer, the 21 names were finally revealed.

The A-list line-up was officially announced when the broadcaster dropped the first teaser trailer last week, with the likes of Maya Jama, Richard E Grant, Jerry Hall, Romesh Ranganathan and Ross Kemp all heading to the Scottish castle. Elsewhere the line-up includes Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Michael Sheen, Bella Ramsay, Amol Rajan, James Blunt, Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart and James Acaster.

And as filming starts in the Scottish Highlands, celebrities shared who they would like to see win the upcoming series.

'I’d like Maya Jama to win’, insisted Freddie Fraser. Previous Traitors Paul Gorton added: ‘Yes yes but who COULD win that show? Is it Miranda? I could see Miranda winning as a traitor.

'The issue is Alan Carr has completely ruined the game for everyone. While Traitors winner Harry Clark said: ‘Maya Jama we’d love to see as a Traitor, very nonchalant. Speaking to Daily Mail, she said: 'I’d absolutely love to but I don't think it’s possible with reality TV. Apparently it’s a rule, I’ve heard from an insider.

' The BBC have also reportedly increased the Traitors budget for the upcoming series as the stars landed in the highlands via planes and private jets, while last year many contestants were said to have travelled on the train. Meanwhile the likes of Alan Carr and Sir Stephen Fry were also said to have been ferried around during last year’s series in a minibus, which has now been swapped for chauffeur-driven cars.

Money has also been spent on beefing up security to keep the stars safe and the castle’s goings on under wraps ahead of transmission later this year. A source said: 'Although most of the stars are British, so many of them are used to working in America that their teams are used to the treatment.

' They told The Sun: 'The production team have little choice, however, than to cater for their demands because they accept the number of A-listers taking part in this year's show makes it exceptional. ' The Daily Mail have contacted BBC for comment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrity Traitors BBC Reality TV Stars Charlotte Crosby Claudia Winkleman Ardross Castle High-Stakes Psychological Competition Traitors Faithful Murder Cash Prize Aston Merrygold Maya Jama Richard E Grant Jerry Hall Romesh Ranganathan Ross Kemp Leigh-Anne Pinnock Michael Sheen Bella Ramsay Amol Rajan James Blunt Rob Beckett Joe Lycett Miranda Hart James Acaster

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