Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Stars Arrive in Scotland as Filming Begins

Maya Jama and a host of other celebrities have arrived in Inverness, Scotland, to begin filming the second series of the BBC’s hit reality show, Celebrity Traitors. The cast includes stars from television, music, comedy, and academia, promising a thrilling season of deception and intrigue.

The highly anticipated second series of the BBC ’s hit reality show, Celebrity Traitors , is gearing up for filming in the dramatic setting of Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

A flurry of celebrity arrivals at Inverness Airport on Sunday signaled the start of production, with several well-known faces spotted making their way to the remote location. Among the first to arrive were Maya Jama, the current host of Love Island, and EastEnders star Ross Kemp, alongside Coronation Street’s Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Jama’s appearance is particularly noteworthy, as reports suggest she accepted a substantial pay cut – a staggering £760,000 less than her Love Island fee – to participate in the show. This decision is believed to stem from her genuine enjoyment of the first series, which she watched with her boyfriend, footballer Rúben Dias, and a desire to broaden her television portfolio.

The producers reportedly targeted Jama specifically to attract a younger demographic, recognizing her popularity and influence from her role on Love Island. The cast list for this season is a diverse mix of talent from across the entertainment spectrum. Joining Jama, Kemp, and Hesmondhalgh are comedian Joanne McNally, actor Michael Sheen, singer James Blunt, and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The lineup also includes comedians Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, and James Acaster, alongside mathematician Hannah Fry, broadcaster Amol Rajan, actor Sebastian Croft, and Sharon Rooney. Veteran actress Jerry Hall and esteemed actor Richard E Grant were also seen arriving at Inverness Airport, confirming their participation. The BBC unveiled the full cast list on Saturday with a quirky teaser trailer, which playfully misspelled several of the celebrities’ names – a humorous nod to the show’s core theme of deception.

The trailer, set in an airport arrivals area, showcased the cast standing with chalkboards displaying their names, albeit with amusing errors like ‘Rob Bucket’ and ‘Miranda Heart’. The choice of Ardross Castle as the filming location adds to the show’s atmosphere of intrigue and suspense. The imposing Scottish castle, nestled in the Highlands, provides a suitably isolated and dramatic backdrop for the game of trust and betrayal that defines Celebrity Traitors.

The celebrities will be tasked with identifying the ‘traitors’ among them, who are secretly working to eliminate the ‘faithful’ contestants. The show’s premise relies on psychological manipulation and strategic alliances, making it a compelling watch for audiences. Jama’s willingness to take a significant pay reduction highlights the appeal of the format and the desire among celebrities to participate in a show that has quickly become a cultural phenomenon.

The production team is clearly aiming to build on the success of the first series, and the impressive cast assembled suggests that season two will be even more captivating and unpredictable. The quick transition for Jama from filming in Scotland to returning to Majorca for Love Island in June demonstrates the demanding schedule and the high profile nature of her current projects





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