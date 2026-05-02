Celebrity Traitors Series 2 Lineup Revealed: Fans 'Missing' Alison Hammond

The BBC has announced the 21 celebrities participating in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors, sparking excitement and some disappointment among fans who hoped to see Alison Hammond join the cast. The show returns to Ardross Castle this autumn.

The highly anticipated return of The Celebrity Traitors is generating significant buzz among fans, with the BBC recently unveiling the 21 celebrities set to compete in the second series.

The show, which captivated audiences with its blend of deception and strategic gameplay, will once again be filmed at the stunning Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. This year’s cast boasts a diverse range of well-known faces from the worlds of television, music, comedy, and journalism, promising a thrilling season filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Among those vying for the coveted prize – and attempting to avoid banishment – are Coronation Street icon Julie Hesmondhalgh, EastEnders’ hard-hitting actor Ross Kemp, Little Mix’s powerhouse vocalist Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and the chart-topping singer-songwriter James Blunt. The inclusion of such prominent personalities has already sparked considerable discussion online, with viewers eager to predict who will emerge as the cunning Traitors and who will fall victim to their schemes.

The first series of The Celebrity Traitors proved to be a massive success for the BBC, becoming the top entertainment episode across the entire market since 2016. Averaging 14.9 million viewers throughout its run, the finale drew in an impressive 15.4 million, demonstrating the show’s widespread appeal.

The dramatic conclusion, which saw Nick Mohammed betray Joe Marler at the last moment and Alan Carr successfully navigate the game to claim the £87,500 prize for Neuroblastoma UK, left viewers on the edge of their seats. The show’s unique format, inspired by the Dutch series De Verraders, has resonated with audiences who enjoy the psychological intrigue and social dynamics at play.

The anticipation for the second series is palpable, with fans dissecting the announced lineup and speculating about potential alliances and betrayals. The BBC is hoping to replicate the success of the first season, and the caliber of this year’s contestants suggests they are well-positioned to do so. The show’s ability to create compelling narratives and foster a sense of mystery has made it a standout hit in the crowded reality television landscape.

However, the announcement of the lineup wasn’t without a touch of disappointment for some fans. The absence of Alison Hammond, a beloved television personality who had been heavily rumoured to be participating, was a noticeable omission. Hammond herself expressed her enthusiasm for the show on the BBC’s official Instagram post revealing the contestants, writing ‘I can not wait’, which only fueled the disappointment of her followers.

Numerous comments flooded the post, with fans lamenting her absence and expressing their belief that she would have been a perfect fit for the show’s deceptive environment. Despite this minor setback, the overall reaction to the lineup has been overwhelmingly positive. The BBC has confirmed that all ten episodes will air in autumn, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the start of the game.

The full list of contestants includes Amol Rajan, Bella Ramsey, James Acaster, Jerry Hall, Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, King Kenny, Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Myha’la, Professor Hannah Fry, Richard E. Grant, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Sebastian Croft, and Sharon Rooney, alongside the previously mentioned stars. The stage is set for another season of intrigue, betrayal, and high stakes as these celebrities navigate the treacherous landscape of Ardross Castle





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