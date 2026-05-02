Celebrity Traitors Series Two Cast Revealed: Maya Jama and Jerry Hall Lead the Stars

The full lineup for the second series of BBC's *The Traitors* has been announced, featuring Maya Jama, Jerry Hall, Richard Grant, Romesh Ranganathan, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, and many more. The show returns to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands for another season of deception and betrayal.

The highly anticipated cast for the second series of the BBC 's hit reality show, *The Traitors*, has been officially unveiled. A first-look trailer released on Saturday morning sent fans into a frenzy, revealing a stellar lineup of celebrities preparing to navigate a treacherous game of deception and loyalty at the stunning Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

This year's contestants boast a remarkable blend of acting prowess, comedic timing, musical talent, and journalistic insight, promising a season filled with unexpected twists and dramatic betrayals. Leading the charge are television personality Maya Jama and supermodel Jerry Hall, both instantly recognizable faces who are sure to bring their unique charisma to the competition.

They are joined by the esteemed actor Richard Grant, known for his captivating performances in numerous films, and the quick-witted comedian Romesh Ranganathan, celebrated for his observational humor and sharp wit. The announcement follows months of intense speculation and eager anticipation from viewers who were captivated by the inaugural season, which saw comedian Alan Carr emerge victorious.

The trailer itself is cleverly staged, depicting the celebrities arriving at an airport and standing in a line before iconic roundtable chalkboards that reveal their names one by one. This visual approach adds to the show's mystique and immediately establishes the atmosphere of suspicion and intrigue that defines *The Traitors*.

Beyond the headline names, the cast includes a diverse range of personalities, including the versatile actor Michael Sheen, beloved comedian Miranda Hart, former police officer and television presenter Ross Kemp, and rising star Bella Ramsey, who gained widespread acclaim for their role in *Game of Thrones*. Adding to the mix is singer-songwriter James Blunt, known for his heartfelt ballads and down-to-earth persona.

The comedic contingent is further strengthened by the inclusion of Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett, Joanna McNally, and James Acaster, all renowned for their stand-up routines and television appearances. Representing the world of music is Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, bringing her pop star appeal to the game. The full roster of contestants is completed by a fascinating array of individuals from various fields.

Hannah Fry, a mathematician and science communicator, will bring her analytical skills to the challenge, while Amol Rajan, a prominent journalist and broadcaster, is expected to offer insightful commentary and strategic thinking. Julie Hesmondhalgh, a seasoned actress known for her work in British television, adds another layer of dramatic experience.

The lineup also features King Kenny, a celebrated figure in the world of football, Myha’la, a rising talent in the entertainment industry, Sebastian Croft, an actor known for his roles in popular television series, and Sharon Rooney, an actress praised for her comedic timing and versatility. With such a diverse and talented group of individuals, the second series of *The Traitors* is poised to be even more captivating and unpredictable than its predecessor.

The show's premise, which involves identifying the 'traitors' among the 'faithful' before they eliminate the latter, is inherently compelling, and the addition of these new celebrities promises to elevate the stakes and create a truly unforgettable television experience. Fans are already dissecting the trailer, attempting to decipher clues and predict who will emerge as the master manipulators and who will fall victim to betrayal.

The battle for trust and deception is about to begin, and the Scottish Highlands are set to become a battleground for cunning, strategy, and ultimately, survival





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