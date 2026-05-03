Celebrity Traitors Series Two: Stars Arrive in Scotland to Film New Season

Ross Kemp, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Maya Jama, and a host of other celebrities have been spotted arriving in Inverness, Scotland, to begin filming the second series of the popular reality show 'Celebrity Traitors'. The show, known for its thrilling game of deception and betrayal, features a diverse cast and a stunning castle setting.

The highly anticipated second series of the BBC 's hit reality show, ' Celebrity Traitors ', is gearing up for filming in the Scottish Highlands, with a star-studded cast beginning to arrive at Inverness Airport.

Among the first to be spotted were veteran actors Ross Kemp, known for his iconic role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders, and Julie Hesmondhalgh, beloved for her portrayal of Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street. Kemp, 61, appeared cheerful as he prepared for his journey to Ardross Castle, while Hesmondhalgh, 56, showcased a glamorous look with a vibrant red dress and blonde hairstyle.

The full lineup, revealed on Saturday with a quirky teaser trailer, boasts a diverse range of personalities from the worlds of television, music, comedy, and academia. Joining Kemp and Hesmondhalgh are established names like Jerry Hall, Richard E. Grant, Michael Sheen, James Blunt, and Romesh Ranganathan. The cast also includes comedians Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, Joanna McNally, and James Acaster, alongside Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Completing the roster are mathematician Hannah Fry, broadcaster Amol Rajan, prankster King Kenny, Industry actress Myha'la, Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft, and My Mad Fat Diary's Sharon Rooney. The trailer playfully misspelled some of the celebrities' names, adding a humorous touch to the announcement. The arrival of Maya Jama, the current host of Love Island, is particularly noteworthy.

She reportedly took a significant pay cut to participate in 'Celebrity Traitors', demonstrating her enthusiasm for the show after enjoying the first series with her boyfriend. The producers were keen to secure Jama's involvement to attract a younger audience. The show's premise revolves around a group of celebrities attempting to identify the 'traitors' among them, who are secretly plotting to eliminate their fellow contestants.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of Ardross Castle, the series promises a compelling blend of deception, strategy, and entertainment. The eclectic mix of personalities and the high stakes of the game are expected to make this season even more captivating than the last. The show is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, who will guide the celebrities through the treacherous game of trust and betrayal.

The first series was won by Alan Carr, and the new contestants are eager to follow in his footsteps





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