King Kenny criticises Traitors co-stars and calls for BBC rule change

Celebrity Traitors star King Kenny has criticised James Acaster and Hannah Fry for being reluctant Traitors, and called for a rule change to ensure all contestants want to play the game. He also spoke about his dramatic final betrayal of Maya Jama.

Celebrity Traitors star King Kenny has taken a brutal swipe at his former co-stars James Acaster and Hannah Fry, calling on BBC producers to change the rules so that everyone who signs up must want to play the game properly.

In an appearance on The Fellas podcast, Kenny said: Whether you're a Traitor or a Faithful, everyone's happy to do whatever. It makes the game much more fun. He added: I think the producers should make sure that everyone wants to play the game effectively. His comments come after James Acaster's time as a reluctant Traitor became the defining storyline of the 2026 season, while Hannah Fry was equally devastated by her recruitment as a Traitor.

Also read James Acaster finally addresses claims two Celebrity Traitors stars 'bullied' hi

Kenny Maya Jama End Rivalry

Kenny also reflected on the dramatic final, where he turned on his teammate Maya Jama and banished her to protect himself. Viewers were left aghast as the betrayal unfolded in front of 11.9 million viewers. But over the weekend, five months after the show was filmed, the pair appear to have buried the hatchet. On Saturday morning, Kenny was seen sneaking out of Maya's £1.5million north London flat, having watched the finale alongside the very woman he'd betrayed.

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He stayed at the Love Island host's home for a couple of nights - though sources say it was just on the sofa. Speaking about the final, Kenny said: Ultimately, in that moment when he spoke about him not spraying the perfume and bringing up that the murder happened in plain sight in that room, I said to Maya, Time's coming, but we're going to have to fight for our lives and try and win this.

I kind of had an argument to try and stay as long as I could because I was out of that room when the murder happened. So that was the only hope I had to try and win this. He added: You didn't see the full extent of the interrogation. It was heavy in there, and it was clear-cut.

He was pinned to a post. We got him. We really, really got him. I think how that played out hasn't really been revealed to you, but he didn't just say, Oh, guys, you got me.

Fans React Kenny Acaster Comments

Kenny's comments about James Acaster divided fans between those who thought he was right and those more sympathetic to James. I just don't see that James should be criticised for getting other traitors in trouble, wrote Aoife Walsh. James A did want to play the game, and he played it the way he could in the hand he got dealt, added @melissa_abigail_x.

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Kenny also took another subtle dig at his fellow faithless friend, saying he wants the BBC to implement a rule change that would have benefited James. Whether you're a Traitor or a Faithful, everyone's happy to do whatever. It makes the game much more fun. That's what you saw, that's what you feel, but he didn't, the You Are Beautiful singer told BBC News.

You didn't see the full extent of the interrogation. It was heavy in there, and it was clear-cut. He was pinned to a post. We got him.

We really, really got him. I think how that played out hasn't really been revealed to you, but he didn't just say, Oh, guys, you got me. It comes after viewers of the BBC show were left aghast during the final. After seemingly growing close during the series, Kenny turned on his teammate Maya and banished her to protect himself.

Kenny Maya Flirty Castle Reunion

But over the weekend, five months after the show was filmed, the pair appear to have buried the hatchet. On Saturday morning, Kenny was seen sneaking out of Maya's £1.5million north London flat, having watched the finale alongside the very woman he'd betrayed in front of 11.9 million viewers. Traitors fans noted their chemistry, lingering glances and flirty touching as they spent time together in the castle. On Saturday night, Maya threw a H