Celine Dion pays tribute to Disney duet partner Peabo Bryson after his death at 75

Celine Dion, the French-Canadian singer, paid tribute to her Disney duet partner, Peabo Bryson, following his death at 75. She expressed her heartbreak and shared memories of their collaboration on the title track for Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Celine Dion paid tribute to her Disney duet partner Peabo Bryson following his death at 75. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, 58, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday writing that she was 'heartbroken' by the news.

In 1991, the duo famously collaborated on the title track for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which went on to become a massive global hit.

'I'm heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance,' she wrote underneath an image of them at the 1993 American Music Awards.

'He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast,' the French-Canadian star went on. 'He made me so comfortable, as I was just trying to learn to sing English. He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed...

', 'My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo. Love, Celine xx.

', 'Peabo Bryson dies at 75: R&B icon known for his work on Disney songs passes after stroke. Bryson died on Tuesday, his family shared in a statement to the Daily Mail.

'We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.

', 'Bryson transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET as he was surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him. The vocalist's passing comes days after he suffered a stroke and more than seven years after he had what was described as a mild heart attack at his home in Georgia.

Bryson's family said they are asking for 'privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.





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Celine Dion Peabo Bryson Disney Duet Beauty And The Beast American Music Awards R&B Icon Stroke Heart Attack Legacy Impact Generous Spirit Voice Talent Passing Surrounded By Love Privacy Compassion Prayers Support Generations To Come

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