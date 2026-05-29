The CellXpress.ai Automated Cell Culture System has been tested on a range of cell types, including suspension cells, two-dimensional adherent cells, and three-dimensional organoids. The results have shown that the system is able to expand both adherent and non-adherent cultures, scaling adherent cultures from one to 21 plates and non-adherent cells from one to nine plates.

CellXpress.ai Automated Cell Culture System Offers Consistency and Reliability in Biological Research . Researchers have been able to streamline their cell culture workflows using the system, which integrates a high-content imager, a liquid handler, an incubator, and the IN Carta Image Analysis Software.

The system's automation capabilities have enabled researchers to focus on more complex tasks, such as analyzing data and making decisions, rather than routine tasks such as feeding, imaging, and passaging cells. The system has been tested on a range of cell types, including suspension cells, two-dimensional adherent cells, and three-dimensional organoids.

The results have shown that the system is able to expand both adherent and non-adherent cultures, scaling adherent cultures from one to 21 plates and non-adherent cells from one to nine plates. This work showcases the system's capacity to perform scalable and reproducible cell culture workflows while requiring minimal human input. The system's automation capabilities are especially valuable in applications requiring consistent culturing conditions and high throughput.

For instance, it is possible to culture and expand CHO cells using the CellXpress.ai system to produce monoclonal antibodies in preclinical drug development pipelines. Automated culturing in this setting ensures batch-to-batch consistency, which is central to downstream assays and protein expression studies. It is also possible to maintain HCT cells under controlled conditions to model colorectal cancer progression and drug response.

Automated imaging and analysis enable the dynamic monitoring of cell proliferation in response to candidate compounds, enhancing the reproducibility and efficiency of mechanistic and cytotoxicity assays. The system has been designed to support a diverse array of cell types, including suspension cells, two-dimensional adherent cells, and three-dimensional organoids. The system's integrated, automated capabilities streamline the whole workflow - from seeding to passaging - meaning there is no need for constant human supervision.

The system's automation capabilities are especially valuable in applications requiring consistent culturing conditions and high throughput. For instance, it is possible to culture and expand CHO cells using the CellXpress.ai system to produce monoclonal antibodies in preclinical drug development pipelines. Automated culturing in this setting ensures batch-to-batch consistency, which is central to downstream assays and protein expression studies. It is also possible to maintain HCT cells under controlled conditions to model colorectal cancer progression and drug response.

Automated imaging and analysis enable the dynamic monitoring of cell proliferation in response to candidate compounds, enhancing the reproducibility and efficiency of mechanistic and cytotoxicity assays. The system has been designed to support a diverse array of cell types, including suspension cells, two-dimensional adherent cells, and three-dimensional organoids. The system's integrated, automated capabilities streamline the whole workflow - from seeding to passaging - meaning there is no need for constant human supervision.

The system's automation capabilities are especially valuable in applications requiring consistent culturing conditions and high throughput. For instance, it is possible to culture and expand CHO cells using the CellXpress.ai system to produce monoclonal antibodies in preclinical drug development pipelines. Automated culturing in this setting ensures batch-to-batch consistency, which is central to downstream assays and protein expression studies. It is also possible to maintain HCT cells under controlled conditions to model colorectal cancer progression and drug response.

Automated imaging and analysis enable the dynamic monitoring of cell proliferation in response to candidate compounds, enhancing the reproducibility and efficiency of mechanistic and cytotoxicity assays. The system has been designed to support a diverse array of cell types, including suspension cells, two-dimensional adherent cells, and three-dimensional organoids. The system's integrated, automated capabilities streamline the whole workflow - from seeding to passaging - meaning there is no need for constant human supervision.

The system's automation capabilities are especially valuable in applications requiring consistent culturing conditions and high throughput. For instance, it is possible to culture and expand CHO cells using the CellXpress.ai system to produce monoclonal antibodies in preclinical drug development pipelines. Automated culturing in this setting ensures batch-to-batch consistency, which is central to downstream assays and protein expression studies. It is also possible to maintain HCT cells under controlled conditions to model colorectal cancer progression and drug response.

Automated imaging and analysis enable the dynamic monitoring of cell proliferation in response to candidate compounds, enhancing the reproducibility and efficiency of mechanistic and cytotoxicity assays





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