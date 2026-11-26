Bournemouth came from behind to win 2-1 at Celta Vigo despite playing over an hour with ten men, becoming only the third side to win their first five European matches.

Bournemouth are dreaming of winning the Europa League after staging a 10-man fightback to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 and join a select band of teams to win their first five European games.

The Cherries trailed 1-0 to Iago Aspas' 19th-minute goal at Balaidos, then went down to 10 men midway through the first half when Bafode Diakite was sent off in the 23rd minute. The win keeps Bournemouth top of the Europa League table as the only club to win five out of five. They are closing in on a top-eight spot, which would mean skipping a play-off round and going straight into the last 16.

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Bournemouth Join Elite European Group

Bournemouth are only the third side to win each of their first five European matches, excluding qualifiers and including the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, after Nuremberg in 1961-62 and Ararat in 1972-73. They are also the first side to score at least twice in each of their first five matches in Europe since Queens Park Rangers in 1976. The win was made even more impressive by the fact Bournemouth contested 75% of the game with 10 men.

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Diakite's dismissal forced a shift from a balanced 4-4-2 to a 4-4-1 and eventually a 5-3-1 defensive shell, with Antonio Silva outstanding at the back, recording 13 defensive interventions and winning nine duels. Despite having only 35% possession, Bournemouth remained highly efficient, registering six shots on target from just 10 attempts. Celta dominated with 65% of the ball and 20 shots but lacked a cutting edge, often settling for low-percentage strikes from distance. Bournemouth won 56 duels to Celta's 34.

Goals from Alvaro Rodriguez and Rayan, both stemming from clinical transitions and set-piece pressure, underscored a tactical masterclass in shorthanded resilience. Rayan, introduced for Amine Adli in the 68th minute, scored the winner in the 78th minute, exploiting Celta's high defensive line. Tyler Adams came on at half-time for Justin Kluivert to bolster the midfield. As supporters sang about reaching the final, midfielder Alex Scott was asked for his thoughts on TNT Sports.

Alex Scott Shares Europa League Dream

He said: Of course that's our dream. When you grow up wanting to be a footballer you dream of winning trophies. Where this club has come from to where it is now, full credit to everyone who has built it. We have still got wins to get to qualify into the top eight, and from there all focus is on pushing forward and hopefully we can go on and win it.

Head coach Marco Rose, who replaced Andoni Iraola in the summer, told BBC Radio Solent: I said to Ty sometimes it's not about tactics and formations and stuff like this. Brooks did a great job when we got one player less, he played right defender like he played it for 10 years. We changed in the right moment. Everyone did his job on a really high level.

We were just relentless and we never stopped to believe in this win and that's why big, big, big congratulations to the team. Rose added: You feel if you're one player down that it's a difficult night, but to handle a difficult night like this, it just shows the character of the team and of the whole group. He also said: It's always allowed to dream.

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If you get a competition like this you want to achieve the best possible thing. We know it's far away to go. Many games. Now it's about getting into the top eight to avoid more games and then we can see step by step.

Glenn Hoddle Praises Defensive Display

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle said on TNT: They have deserved this result. They've played beautifully with 10 men, probably as good as I've seen a team play defensively and with the ball. I've not seen a team go down to 10 men for so long and dictate a game and deserve to win the game. They were absolutely brilliant.

The Cherries are in unprecedented times, with their biggest trophy to date being the second-tier Championship in 2014-15. In terms of cups, they won the 1983-84 Associate Members' Cup, which later became the EFL Trophy. Earlier this month, Scott said he saw similarities to the Bayer Leverkusen team he was part of in 2023-24, which went unbeaten to win a domestic double and reached the Europa League final.

Celta Vigo deployed a 3-4-3 that became a 3-2-5 in possession, with Marcos Alonso recording 90 accurate passes as the primary ball-progressor. Their pressing traps were aggressive, but they could not convert territorial dominance into clear-cut chances. With the win, Bournemouth remain on course for a top-eight finish and a direct route to the last 16.