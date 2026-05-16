Celtic clinch 56th title, sparking chaos and controversy

Celtic clinched their 56th league title in dramatic fashion, with Callum Osmand's goal in the dying minutes sparking chaos and controversy. Hearts players and staff were forced to leave the stadium due to a menacing atmosphere and physical attacks by Celtic fans.

Captain Callum McGregor was in tears as he delivered his post match interview, having led his troops through a turbulent campaign. James Forrest picks up a British record 14th league winners' medal - but it's all about O'Neill and his managerial skills, the veteran at the age of 74.

Celtic have had the final laugh over Ewen Cameron after the Hearts-mad broadcaster dismissed their title chances. Cameron - a regular on STV's Radio Football Show - claimed on a previous podcast: 'Celtic are that bad, they will not win the league. They are not winning the league, they are awful.

' And that verdict wasn't missed by the Hoops social media team after Martin O'Neill's side pipped Hearts to the title in the dying minutes. Frankie Kent of Hearts and Lawrence Shankland of Hearts are confronted by Celtic fans at full time. Hearts have called for the 'strongest action possible' to be taken by the football authorities after their Premiership title shootout at Celtic Park ended in scenes of chaos.

The Jambos are in talks with police after reports of physical and verbal attacks on their players and staff during a pitch invasion by Hoops supporters. In a blistering statement the Tynecastle club accused Celtic fans of embarrassing Scottish football - and said they were forced to leave without carrying out their media duties due to a 'menacing and threatening atmosphere inside the stadium'.

Callum Osmand's clinching goal in the eighth minute of injury time sparked bedlam inside Parkhead with hundreds of fans charging onto the pitch. Security staff had to form a guard across the halfway line as punters were ordered back to their seats. But amid the melee Hearts players were seen being ushered down the tunnel to safety with reports suggesting some had been accosted before the game was brought to an abrupt end by referee Don Robertson.

Confusion reigned when Celtic were seen celebrating without Robertson's whistle being heard amid the chaos. It is understood the SPFL were informed by match officials that the final whistle had been blown as normal. Hearts made a hasty exit from Parkhead, avoiding media duties, as they returned to the capital to be greeted by hundreds of supporters who had gathered outside the stadium to show their appreciation for a titanic campaign.

Kasper Schmeichel bowed out of Celtic with another league winners' medal as he issued an emotional goodbye. Schmeichel is fighting to save his career after a nightmare shoulder injury curtailed his season in February. And while he had a bumpy relationship with the green-and-white faithful, he's thanked Hoops fans for a memorable two years. He wrote on Instagram: 'Never ever count this group of lads out!

The spirit, grit and determination shown through everything this season makes it so much sweeter. Could not be any more proud! Paradise, you were incredible.

' Hearts were just minutes away from being crowned champions of Scotland. They had proudly sat top of the league since September, leaving the rest to play catch-up. Martin O'Neill spent months trying to reel them in after twice returning to rescue Celtic's season. But in a campaign that has repeatedly defied belief, two last-gasp goals saw the Parkhead side snatch top spot on the final day.

It sparked wild celebrations at Celtic Park as the Hoops clinched five-in-a-row in the most dramatic fashion imaginable. Euphoric fans spilled onto the pitch after Callum Osmand wrapped up the title by slotting home a third into an empty net. Sadly, there were also unsavoury scenes as dejected Hearts players and staff were escorted down the tunnel by police for their own safety.

There will be more to be said in the coming days about those shameful incidents, which sparked an outpouring of jeers around the stadium. May 16 will forever be remembered as another famous day in Celtic's history as the champions invoked the spirit of '86 to lift a record-breaking 56th title. The Celtic Way state that referee Don Robertson has informed SPFL delegates that the final whistle was blown at Celtic Park.

It comes after a pitch invasion was sparked by Callum Osmand's goal to make it 3-1 to Celtic deep into stoppage time. Hearts-daft Labour peer George Foulkes is demanding an 'enquiry' into today's game after watching his team lose out on the title to Celtic. Just back from Parkhead. The fans in hospitality were friendly, articularly Brian Wilson.

Some wouldn’t even have minded if we had won. But the outcome left a bad taste in the mouth and the result appeared predetermined. Some kind of inquiry is needed





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Celtic Hearts Title Chaos Controversy Pitch Invasion Physical Attacks Verbal Attacks SPFL George Foulkes Brian Wilson Enquiry

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