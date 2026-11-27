Celtic FC maintains its stance on security protocols after the Green Brigade announced four supporters were cleared of charges related to last year's stadium incident, escalating the conflict with head of security Mark Hargreaves.

Celtic Football Club has firmly rejected demands from the Green Brigade fan group to apologize for collective bans and to lift suspensions against two members, despite the supporters group announcing that four individuals were recently cleared of criminal wrongdoing. The Scottish champions stood by their head of security, Mark Hargreaves, and the disciplinary measures implemented last season following a severe incident at Celtic Park that the club described as unsafe and unacceptable for football stadiums.

Incident Details and Security Response

The controversy originated from an event that occurred during a match against Falkirk on 29 October last year, where club authorities alleged that approximately 100 supporters were involved in verbally abusing and physically assaulting a steward and two police officers. Celtic released footage at the time to substantiate these claims, stating that the aggression was triggered by a ticket inspection within the rail seating section of the stadium, which the club emphasized was a standard safety procedure.

Also read Camilo Duran Shines as Celtic's Key Player in European Campaign

In response to the alleged violence, Celtic took what they described as reasonable and proportionate steps to ensure the safety of all attendees, a decision so serious that it necessitated a special meeting with the Safety Advisory Group of Glasgow City Council to address safety protocols and crowd control measures at the venue.

Green Brigade Allegations of Harassment

The Green Brigade released a statement declaring that not guilty pleas had been accepted by both the Procurator Fiscal and the sheriff for breach of the peace charges before the trial even commenced, marking the final clearance for the four supporters in question. The fan group characterized the police response as excessive and abusive, claiming the four individuals were subjected to dawn raids, damage to their homes, and harassment of their families, including the confiscation of personal devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specifically, the group highlighted the treatment of a vulnerable adult who was left alone in the cold with no means to contact anyone after the front door to their home was removed by authorities, an action the Green Brigade cited as proof of a disproportionate and punitive approach to fan engagement and policing.

Conflict Over Security Leadership Credibility

The recent legal outcomes have intensified the dispute regarding the credibility of Mark Hargreaves, the club's head of security, whom the Green Brigade accuses of fostering a poisonous security culture at Celtic Park that lacks the trust of the supporters he is supposed to protect. The fan group argues that the clearance of the four supporters calls into question the validity of Hargreaves' subsequent allegations against two other Green Brigade representatives who remain suspended for their interaction with the security chief.

While the Green Brigade maintains that Hargreaves holds an untenable position due to his perceived bias and lack of trust among the fanbase, Celtic firmly defended his professional standing, describing him as a highly qualified and dedicated former senior police officer who plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of their supporters.

Club Stance and Future Implications

Celtic pointed out that they have no part in criminal proceedings and stated they were not previously aware that all legal cases had been completed, emphasizing that the outcome of the four cases does not alter their assessment of the original incident. The club reiterated that the conduct witnessed on that day was completely unacceptable and has no place in football, justifying the continued bans on the two remaining supporters as necessary measures against conduct that presents an unacceptable risk to safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club further accused the Green Brigade of continuing a campaign of personal harassment and abuse toward Hargreaves, asserting that they must take appropriate action whenever conduct demonstrates an unwillingness to cooperate with safety protocols, thereby ending the immediate dispute but leaving the broader relationship between the club and its most vocal supporter group in a state of significant tension.