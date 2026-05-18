Celtic Fan: 'Money Couldn’t Buy That Feeling', History is on Mark McEvoy’s Side at Scottish Premiership Title Showdown

Mark McEvoy, a long-time Celtic fan, shares his experience and feeling about his visit to support his beloved team in Scotland, especially during the league final clash with Hearts.

Celtic fan Mark McEvoy has seen many highs and lows in 44 years travelling to Scotland to support his beloved football team, but admits his most recent visit is among the best.

The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, the scenes were unbelievable. Saturday's 3-1 victory however, topped it all. Mark McEvoy, a member of Éire Go Brách Celtic supporters club in Belfast, said he was confident of the win, even when others were doubtful. The win brought joy and emotions to him, as he was able to be a part of history, and to be there with his daughter, money couldn't buy that feeling.

The win was made all the more special by his daughter Saoirse sharing it with him. Intramural communication between fans, supporters, groups and police needs to be improved to control such emotional incidents. This league title wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for Martin O'Neill, who stepped in as interim manager this season.

When Kelrea man's second return to management in January, Celtic trailed leaders Hearts by six points, he brought unity between the club and supporters whenever there was friction





BBCNewsNI / 🏆 95. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celtic Mark Mcevoy Hearts Scottish Premiership League Final Stadium History Goal Dulce Espiritu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic Stadium Disorder to be Investigated by Police Scotland, Pundit Takes Aim at Celtic Bench BehaviorThe news article covers a football match between Hearts and Celtic at the Celtic Stadium, where the game ended with disorder on the pitch, police intervention, and a public statement from one pundit stating their disapproval of the bench behavior, while also recognizing a fan shielding a Celtic captain from violence.

Read more »

Celtic land double Champions League bonus as path to £40m golden ticket opens upThe Hoops fell at the final hurdle to Kazakh minnows Kairat Almaty earlier this season but will be out for redemption next season

Read more »

Michael Stewart claims Celtic and Rangers 'pressure' impacts decisionsStewart believes the big two can influence ref calls in a way other Premiership clubs can't and this season it's affected the title race

Read more »

Four men jailed over shocking Celtic v Rangers fan violence before 2024 finalAndrew Campbell, John Devine and Thomas Slavin and Liam Coogans admitted being involved in the violent clashes which erupted before the 2024 League Cup final.

Read more »