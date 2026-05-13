Celtic Keeps Title Hopes Alive with Dramatic Last-Minute Victory

Martin O'Neill's Celtic side secures a thrilling 3-2 win over Motherwell, setting up a high-stakes final day clash with Hearts for the league championship.

The landscape of the Scottish Premiership has been thrown into a state of absolute chaos following a heart-stopping conclusion to the penultimate matchday. Martin O'Neill, the experienced helmsman of Celtic , has declared that the destiny of the league title now resides in the lap of the Gods.

The Hoops found themselves in a precarious position, fighting for survival on the pitch while their primary rivals, Hearts, were dismantling Falkirk with a commanding 3-0 victory. For a significant portion of the match, it appeared that Celtic would drop critical points, effectively handing the trophy to the Jambos before the final weekend could even begin.

However, in a stunning turn of events during injury time, Kelechi Iheanacho converted a high-pressure penalty to secure a 3-2 win. This spectacular result has kept the dreams of a record-breaking 56th title and a fifth consecutive championship alive. The atmosphere at the final whistle was one of pure euphoria, with supporters flooding the pitch in a wild celebration of a victory that felt like a miracle.

The victory, while triumphant, was shrouded in significant controversy that ignited a fierce debate between the two managers. Jens Berthel Askou, the boss of Motherwell, did not hold back his criticism of the officiating, describing the VAR-awarded penalty as one of the most egregious errors he had witnessed throughout his professional career. The decision centered on a handball by Sam Nicholson, a call that Askou found completely unjustified.

In contrast, Martin O'Neill defended the decision, suggesting that the referee had seen not only a handball but also an elbow that warranted a spot-kick. O'Neill further argued that the officiating had been inconsistent, pointing out a clear instance in the first half where Daizen Maeda was wiped out by Calum Ward without a penalty being awarded.

He admitted that the small monitors used by the staff made it difficult to see the details clearly, but he remained steadfast in his belief that the outcome was fair. This clash of opinions underscores the volatile nature of modern football where technology often becomes the center of the narrative. Beyond the tactical and officiating disputes, there was a deep emotional undertone to the match for Martin O'Neill.

The victory at Fir Park offered a sense of personal redemption for the Northern Irishman, echoing back to the heartbreak of Helicopter Sunday twenty-one years prior. While he acknowledged that the circumstances were different, the win provided a form of vindication that he had long sought.

The physical and mental toll on the squad has been immense, with O'Neill noting that the team has navigated a grueling schedule featuring four games in eight days, including taxing travels across Europe and multiple high-intensity visits to Ibrox. As the team prepares for the final showdown at Parkhead, the manager is focusing on psychological recovery.

He emphasized the need for the players to remain calm and mentally prepared for what promises to be one of the most intense matches in the club's history. The stage is now set for a monumental final day clash between Celtic and Hearts. The stakes could not be higher, with the title decided by the result of this single game.

O'Neill praised the phenomenal support of the fans, who remained vocal and encouraging even when the score was tied at 2-2. He believes that playing at home will provide a significant advantage, as the atmosphere at Parkhead is expected to be electric. The players are reportedly brimming with confidence and a collective belief that they can pip the Jambos to the top spot.

The manager understands that nothing less than a win will suffice, but he welcomes the excitement of taking the race to the final day, especially since the title seemed distant just a few weeks ago. It is a cinematic conclusion to a grueling season, promising a battle of will, skill, and nerves





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